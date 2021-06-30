Rice ISD announced Wednesday that defensive coordinator Michael Scott has been named interim Athletic Director and head football coach effective immediately.
Scott, who has been the football team's DC and the head power lifting coach and head boys track & field coach for the last six years, steps in for Andy Mills, who has been the Athletic Director and head football coach for the past six years.
Mills resigned earlier this week to spend more time with his family. He leaves giant shoes to fill. Mills, who was hired in 2015, took over a program that had made just one playoff appearance.
After just missing the playoffs in his first season, Mills led the football team to five consecutive playoff appearances and led the Bulldogs to their first victory in the playoffs in the program's history when his Dawgs beat Bruceville-Eddy 44-22 in the bi-district round of the playoffs in 2017.
He hired Scott in 2015 as his defensive coordinator and Scott was a huge reason for Rice's success.
The 2021 football season officially begins in 33 days when teams are allowed to hold their first summer practice, and kicks off 25 days later. The first day of summer football practice is Aug. 2, and Rice's first football game is Aug. 27.
