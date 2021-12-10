Rice's Bulldogs had another strong season and a long list of Bulldogs earn post-season honors.
Kicker Jaime Hernandez, who has been one of the top kickers in the Golden Circle for years, was named the District 7-3A DII Special Teams Player of the Year.
The Bulldogs had four players named to the District 7-3A DII First-Team. Wide receiver Dalton McDonald, running back/linebacker Juan Paredes, and Taylor Hrnjak and Ethan Gray, a pair of the best two-way linemen in the Golden Circle, all earned District 7-3A First-Team honors.
Three Rice players were named to the Second-Team: Davien Martinez, a wide receiver/defensive back, Dalton Nizio, a two-way lineman, and offensive lineman Adrian Santoyo earned Second-Team honors.
Rice had six players named to the Honorable Mention list: Wide receiver Hunter Rogers, running back/linebacker Brayden Harwell, quarterback Zack Myers, running back/ defensive lineman Luke Chapman, defensive back Ta'Darius Hildmon and defensive lineman Jackie Childers were all on the 7-3A DII Honorable Mention list.
Six Bulldogs earned All-District All-Academic honors: Horacio Beltran, Brayden Harwell, Dalton McDonald, Ethan Gray, Davien Martinez and Adam Bernal were All-7-3A All-Academic players.
Dalton McDonald and Ethan Gray had incredible seasons on and off the field and were named to the Class 3A All-State All-Academic Team.
