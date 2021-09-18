KERENS -- Rice's Bulldogs won their first game of the season, and they won it going away with a 44-0 victory over Kerens.
The Bulldogs were 0-2 after dropping back-to-back games against two powerful teams after their season opener against Chilton was called off when a power outage stopped the game in the first quarter.
There was no shortage of power for the Rice offense Friday as the Bulldogs scored more points in one night than they accumulated in their previous two games.
The Rice victory came on Homecoming night at Kerens, where they held the ceremony before the game and Rice held its own celebration on the bus-ride home.
It was Michael Scott's first win as Rice's head coach, but it won't be his last. Scott, who has been a head coach before, was Rice's defensive coordinator the past six years and is a big reason the Bulldogs reached the playoffs the last five seasons.
That's the plan again for Scott and his Dawgs, who took the losses to Groesbeck and Italy in stride and then erupted Friday night in their final non-district warmup. They open the real season next week against neighboring Palmer, which won the District 7-3A DII title a year ago.
Everyone in Palmer knows that Rice won last year's bout in overtime, which makes this year's district opener even more interesting. Rice snapped an 0-3 start last season with a come-from-behind 14-12 win over Kerens that helped turn the season around for the Bulldogs, who took the momentum of the victory over Kerens and marched back to the playoffs, clinching a post-season berth early.
This year's game was all-Rice at A.G. Godley Stadium, where the Bulldogs scored six touchdowns, ran for a pair of two-point conversions and watched Jamie Hernandez have a perfect night, kicking four PATs.
Richard McCoy ran for two touchdowns and Juan Paredes had a breakaway run for a long touchdown to go along with Luke Chapman's TD run as the Bulldogs played all night like they were running downhill -- rolling into the end zone.
Rice quarterback Zack Meyers had a big night, connecting with Dalton McDonald on a catch-and-run touchdown, and running for a touchdown as the Rice offense stayed focused and in gear all night.
The Bulldogs attempted two two-point conversions and Braden Harwell hit pay-dirt on both of them. It was that kind of night for the Rice offense, and a big night for the Rice D as Scott's defense kept Kerens out of the end zone.
Kerens will try to bounce back next week against a fast and talented Chilton team in another non-district game before getting a bye week on Oct. 1, and then opening District 8-2A DI play at home against another Golden Circle team when the Bobcats host Dawson Oct. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.