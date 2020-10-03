DALLAS -- Looking for a letdown from the Rice Bulldogs, who were coming off an emotional overtime victory against Palmer?
Don't bother.
There's no letdown in Andy Mills' kids, who are hungry and focused on making a run at the district title. They're 2-0 after running by Dallas Gateway 50-13 Friday night.
Jerry Montgomery scored three touchdowns in the first half, including running back an interception to start the landslide for Rice. Tommy Bernal ran for a touchdown and Josiah Morris had the longest run of the night, a 70-yard TD sprint that gave Rice a 14-0 lead.
Zack Myers scored on a quarterback sneak and Dalton McDonald made a tackle in the end zone on a kickoff for a safety for the Bulldogs, who have now won three in a row, and finally Luke Chapman scored on a end run to close out the scoring.
Mills has seen his kids turn the season around and start the district season strong by beating defending district champ Palmer, which was listed as a 40-point favorite.
"I'm proud of the kids for staying focused after last week's emotional win," Mills said. "Now we have a much-needed bye week, and then we host Mildred for our Senior ight on Oct. 16."
There were some huge games in the district race Friday, including Palmer beating Mildred and Blooming Grove improving to 2-0 by coming back and knocking off Edgewood 18-15 when Bubba Beacom scored on a power run with three seconds left in a long emotional game in the Grove.
"I don't think we will have trouble keeping our focus the rest of the way after seeing the other district scores," Mills said. "It's going to be a dogfight through Week 11."
