RICE -- Nothing has been easy for Rice's Bulldogs, who had their first game end early because of a power outage before running into two powerhouse programs.
The Dawgs are 0-2 after losing 45-14 Friday at home to Craig Horn's Italy Gladiators, who look good enough to run their district table on their way to the playoffs. That's how talented Italy is this season.
Rice is still in good shape, and don't be surprised if the Bulldogs aren't playing in November with another trip to the postseason. They were 0-3 last year when they flipped their season around and reached the playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
"That's the plan," said Rice coach Michael Scott, who told his players after Friday's game to look ahead and to look at themselves.
"I told the kids after the game that we need to work on us and just be better," Scott said. "We've got Kerens next week."
Nothing went right for Rice in the first half as turnovers and big plays gave Italy opportunities and the Gladiators made the most of them to build a 39-0 lead. But Rice came back and played well in the second half.
"We had some turnovers in the first half and gave them a short field, and they made some plays and scored a couple of times on fourth down," Scott said. "We played much better in the second half."
That's what Scott wants to build on now. He knows the Rice kids are tough physically and mentality and have the stuff to bounce back.
The Dawgs scored twice in the second half on impressive drives. Quarterback Zack Meyers scored on a 7-yard run to get Rice on the board and Juan Parades ran for a 12-yard touchdown. Jaime Hernandez kicked two extra points.
Scott knows the real season doesn't start until Sept. 24 when the Bulldogs travel up I-45 to open District 7-3A play when they face defending district champ Palmer, which lost one district game a year ago -- an overtime loss to Rice.
"We're in the same situation we were in last year," Scott said. "We've got to see if we can do it again."
