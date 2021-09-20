No one is ready to sign the Rice Bulldogs to a recording contract, but their voices were loud and clear late Friday night after they defeated Kerens 44-0.
"We are business-like on the bus so no one really celebrated on the ride back to Rice," Bulldogs coach Michael Scott said. "But when they got back to the locker room they all started dancing and partying and jumping around.
"They started rappin' and our defensive coordinator, Gennard Johnson, he got in there with them and he was jumping around and rappin'," Scott said. "If it had been country music I would have got in there, too. I can sing a little country music. I'm a George Strait, Johnny Cash guy."
That's a snapshot of how good the Rice kids and coaches felt after getting their first win of the season -- and the first victory for Scott, who had been Rice's defensive coordinator the last six years. He took over the head coaching job this summer when Andy Mills left to spend more time with his family.
Scott has always been all about discipline and he's a great motivator, and a big reason the Bulldogs have been to the playoffs for five seasons in a row. No one at Rice was making excuses or giving in after a slow start.
The Bulldogs' opening game was called off because of a power outage in the first quarter, and they lost back-to-back games to a pair of powerhouse teams from Groesbeck and Italy -- a pair of teams that are a combined 6-2 this season. Groesbeck just hammered Palmer (47-7), the favorite to repeat as district champs in Rice's 7-3A DII race. Italy just knocked off Rice's GC and district rival Mildred, 50-6. Groesbeck has scored 103 points this season and Italy has put up 171 in four games.
Scott said Rice likes to play a difficult pre-district season because "It helps prepare us for the playoffs," and there's plenty of proof the formula works because Rice had been to the postseason only twice in the school's history before the Dawgs went on their current five-year playoff streak.
Scott also knows his kids can handle the adversity both physically -- and especially mentally.
"Our kids are really mentally tough," he said. "That's something we work on every day."
It showed at Kerens, where the Bulldogs tossed their first shutout since Nov. 9, 2018 when they slammed the door on Dallas Gateway 56-0. The Dawgs also rolled up 485 yards of offense at Kerens behind an offensive line that was missing its top player, Taylor Hrnjak, who is expected to return next week.
But the Rice front of guards Ethan Gray and Adrian Santorio, tackles Darrion Chatman and Dalton Nizio, center Anthony Ovalle and tight end Dalton McDonald, who made three receptions for 68 yards and a touchdown, paved the way with big blocks all night for the victory.
"Our line played great," Scott said. "Ethan Gray had a tremendous game on both sides of the ball. He had a sack and he's our pulling guard and led the way all night on the offensive line, and Dalton McDonald made some big blocks for us."
Rice can't celebrate this week. The Dawgs open district play at Palmer, which won the district a year ago and is favored to win it again. The Bulldogs knocked off Palmer last year in a thrilling overtime game, so you know the Palmer fans and players and coaches will be looking for revenge Friday.
It's also a homecoming for Scott, who was Palmer's head football coach in 2009, and Rice's secondary coach and head baseball coach Rusty Blankenship spent 15 years at Palmer.
It's a huge game for both teams.
Maybe if Rice pulls off the upset, somebody can bring a little George Strait music to the locker room this week and the Rice kids can sing along to "How bout them Cowgirls" with a Rice version of "How bout them Bulldogs!"
