Can one game turn a season around?
It has happened before, and that's what the folks at Rice hope for -- one game to flip the switch on a season that was up for grabs, but has now landed the Bulldogs in the catbird's seat.
That's where Rice is today after knocking off Palmer Friday night with a gutsy comeback that didn't end until Jaime Hernandez slipped an extra point through the uprights to give Rice a 29-28 victory in overtime that could catapult Andy Mills' kids to a district title.
Yes, district title.
The same Rice team that started 2020 in a swamp of bad luck and bad timing and an 0-3 record now controls the district (as long as the wins keep coming). There are five games left, starting with Dallas Gateway this week, but the road looks so much brighter after the Palmer win.
Of course Rice, which has been to the playoffs for four years in a row, is much better than that 0-3 record, and if the Bulldogs can take the momentum from Friday's big victory over Palmer and cash in on it, they could be the district champs.
After all, Palmer was a huge favorite to go unbeaten and win the 7-3A DII title. After all, Palmer went unbeaten in the district last year, and had won 15 of 16 when Rice shocked high school football fans with the upset. Believe it or not, Palmer was listed as a 40-point favorite to beat Rice.
"It was a true TEAM effort," said Mills of his kids. "Now we have to screw our hats on tight and not waste the opportunity that is now in front of us. to do it."
Rice not only won the game, but came back from a 15-point deficit, which makes the victory all the sweeter.
Palmer scored two touchdowns early on short drives to go up 15-0, and the Rice kids could have hung their heads (like so many teams do when they fall behind early to a team that's favored).
The comeback started in the second quarter when freshman Juan Paredes recovered a fumble in the end zone to get Rice on the board. Palmer answered with a long drive and scored just before halftime to go to the break leading 22-7.
But it turned out to be an incredibly physical game. Mills said it was the most physical game his team had played in a long time, and players from both teams suffered injuries, including Palmer's quarterback. Rice running back Tommy Bernal hyper-extended his knee in the first half but came back and played well into overtime.
Rice quarterback Zack Myers, who took over as the QB in the second game of the season, has come a long way in three weeks. Myers scored on a quarterback sneak late in the third quarter and Hernandez's PAT closed the gap to 22-14.
The Rice defense, which has been the heart of the program since Michael Scott became the DC five years ago when Mills arrived, just kept hitting all night and shut Palmer out in the second half. Angel Banda, Jerry Montgomery, Brycen Clark and a swarming gang-tackling Bulldog D put Rice in a position to come back, and when Josiah Morris went flying into the end zone on an 8-yard sweep Rice was within a point, 22-20. Bernal, aching knee and all, went up the middle, diving into the end zone with the two-point conversion to knot things at 22 with eight minutes left.
Palmer had one more drive in the bag, and marched from the 35 to the 1-yard-line, but that's where Rice's D held its ground and Paredes recovered a fumble at the goal line with less than two minutes to go.
Rice drove to the 30 and took a knee.
Palmer had the ball first in OT, and scored, but the Bulldogs decided to go for two and the pass hit about four players' hands before falling incomplete.
Rice drives to the 12, where the Bulldogs faced a fourth and goal. Myers rolls out to his left and fires a strike to Jakobe Jessie in the end zone to ties it again, and then Hernandez delivers the winning kick, and Mills and his kids go crazy, racing onto the field like it was Mardi Gras on New Year's Eve.
It was a party.
"It was a fun game to be a part of," Mills said. "It was so physical. Our kids played the most physical brand of football we've played in a long time. They made some plays. We made some plays.
"The Palmer kids played really hard. It took five quarters to decide it."
Both teams suffered injuries and had to find backups to finish the long night. They were tied at 22-22 after regulation, thanks to that gutty goal-line-stand in a game that belonged to every player.
"It was a team effort," Mills said. "The coaching staff is really proud of the fight in our kids. They had to come back from 15 point deficit in the second half. We are so proud of all of them."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.