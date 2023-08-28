Not once, not twice but three times.
That's the way Rice Coach Michael Scott looks at his team's wild, crazy and gut-wrenching 23-21 win over A-Plus Academy in the Bulldogs' season opener Friday in Dallas.
"It was pretty wild. We had to beat them three times," Scott said. "The third time was a charm."
Rice not only won the game, but Scott may have a future as an attorney after convincing officials that their calls on three field goal attempts were wrong.
Down 21-20, the Bulldogs marched 58 yards on 10 plays to the 12-yard-line in the final minutes on a tense, hold-your-breath drive that began with a
25-yard pass from Zane Ellington to Matias Garcia on the first play of the drive that was ignited by a 30-yard run by Juan Paredes to the 12 yard line.
The Bulldogs felt like the won the game when Mario Castillo kicked a 28-yard field goal on a fourth-and-10 play only to be told the three points didn't count because the kick was wide.
But Scott pleaded his case with the officials, who huddled and came away with a verdict that wiped out the blown call and lifted Rice to a 23-21 lead.
A-Plus Academy bounced back and drove to the Rice 4-yard-line in the final seconds and attempted a field goal to win the game, but Rice blocked the kick. The officials flagged Rice for lining up wrong and A-Plus had another chance to win the game.
This time Rice's Christian Ramos came with a hard rush and the ball sailed wide, but was call good. Scott pleaded his case again and won, wiping out the field goal.
"We lined up exactly the same for the second kick and Christian Ramos got through and made the kicker adjust. The kick sailed past the left upright on the outside," Scott said. "Everyone in the stadium knew it was a missed attempt. I have no idea why an official would make that call, other than he was just nervous at the moment. The film confirms that it was a miss."
The Rice kids didn't get on the bus until after 11 p.m. after playing the long game in 107-degree heat. Everyone was exhausted from the game and the drama of the tense and emotional back-and-forth ending.
"It just felt like the breaks were going against you," Scott said. "But our kids kept their composure and fought through. Our motto for the year is No BCD ... No Blaming, No Complaining, No Defending. We did a great job of this in a very adverse situation on Friday."
Rice had a long list of heroes, including Castillo, who kicked the winning field goal and also had a 46-yard interception return for a touchdown and quarterback Zane Ellington, who completed 7-of-14 passes for 77 yards and ran for 43 yards and a two-point conversion.
Rice's star of the game was Paredes, who ran for 80 yards on nine carries and scored on a 15-yard run and a 1-yard run, and had a monster night on defense at linebacker with 17 tackles, including nine solos.
When the Bulldogs finally realized they had won, they celebrated on the field, but Scott toned the celebration down with a lesson.
"I told them that to 'be happy and celebrate, but you have to understand as good as you feel, they feel that horrible,'" he said.
"It was kind of weird (the way the game ended). We're just happy to win," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.