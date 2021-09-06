Anthony Young and Ryan Reeves

Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

Anthony Young (21) powers ahead, dragging a defender with him as Ryan Reeves (72) blocks on the play.

This Week's Games

Friday (all games at 7:30)
Whitehouse at Tigers
Granger at Frost (Homecoming)
Kerens at Mildred
Blooming Grove at West
Italy at Rice
Wortham at Dawson
Moody at Hubbard
 

Here's a look at last week's games

Tigers 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 35

Leon 22, Dawson 20
Groesbeck 69, Rice 10
Frost 50, Meridian 42
Hubbard 44, Itasca 20
Blooming Grove 51, Kerens 7
Mildred 14, Cayuga 0
 

