GC Football Schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m. except for the Kerens at Italy and Axtell at Dawson games, which start at 7 p.m.

This week's games

Friday

Sulphur Springs at Tigers (Homecoming) 

Rice at Mildred

Kerens at Italy

Wortham at Frost

Hubbard at Chilton

Axtell at Dawson

Blooming Grove has a bye

Last Week's Scores

Tigers 20, Greenville 14

Mildred 46, Dallas Gateway 6 

Blooming Grove 39, Scurry-Rosser 35

Dawson 28, Kerens 7

Rice had a bye

Wortham 52, Hubbard 12

Bremond 54, Frost 12

