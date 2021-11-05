Friday Night's games
Tigers at Ennis
Scurry-Rosser at Mildred
Blooming Grove at Rice
Frost at Hubbard
Kerens at Cayuga
Italy at Dawson
Esther Yelder passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2021 in Dallas. Viewing will be on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Bethel Ame Church in Corsicana at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Elm F…
Rose Marie Martin, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 in Waco. Viewing will be on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Friday, November 5 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Pelham Community at 11 a.m. with bu…
Funeral service for Vanessa Jenkins, passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2021 in Corsicana. Viewing will be on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral will be held on Saturday, November 6 at Emanuel Funeral Home of Corsicana at 1 p.m. wi…
