Blooming Grove's Jace Trull kicks a 30-yard field goal to beat Wortham 30-28

Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino

GC SCOREBOARD

Friday

Ennis 56, Tigers 8

Mildred 29, Price-Carlisle 15

Blooming Grove 30, Wortham 28

Dawson 50, Kerens 21

Frost 53, Cen-Tex 6

Kemp 28. Rice 0

