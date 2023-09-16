Partly cloudy. High 88F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 11:15 am
Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino
Blooming Grove's Jace Trull kicks a 30-yard field goal to beat Wortham 30-28
GC SCOREBOARD
Friday
Ennis 56, Tigers 8
Mildred 29, Price-Carlisle 15
Blooming Grove 30, Wortham 28
Dawson 50, Kerens 21
Frost 53, Cen-Tex 6
Kemp 28. Rice 0
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.