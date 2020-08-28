featured GC Football Scoreboard From Staff Reports Aug 28, 2020 7 hrs ago Here's a look at Friday night's scores from Golden Circle games.FinalGroesbeck 53, Mildred 6Kerens 19, Meridian 7Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14Thorndale 24, Dawson 14Chilton 14, Rice 8 Tags Halftime Game Gc Football Scoreboard Look Sport Night Mildred Friday Scoreboard Football Final Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries SCOTT OCHOA, Amy Leann HARRELL, Martha DEFRANCO, Mary Margaret SNOWDEN, Linda BRANAM, Charles Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice arrest three after video goes viralCOVID-19: Navarro County reports 20th death, 28 new casesCorsicana PD arrests man with methCOVID-19: Navarro County reports another death, 11 new casesSeveral Texas cities issue mandatory evacuation orders as Hurricane Laura strengthens in the GulfCorsicana Mattress to open 165,000-square-foot factory in IndianaCOVID-19: Navarro County reports 10 new casesCOVID-19: Navarro County reports another death, 10 new casesUPDATE: NCSO locates stolen horsesCorsicana ISD honors superintendent Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
