Updated: September 2, 2023 @ 5:43 am
Daily Sun photo/Paul Borsellino
Tiger quarterback Chris Martinez picks up a big gain on a keeper vs. North Garland. The Tigers won 34-16 to get off to a 2-0 start.
SCOREBOARD
Thursday
Tigers 34, North Garland 16
Mildred 35, Cayuga 12
Friday
Kerens 27, Bremond 26
Dawson 22, Leon 16
Blooming Grove 25, Kemp 14
Frost 55, Sabine Pass 0
