Tiger quarterback Chris Martinez breaks into the open on a keeper.

Tiger quarterback Chris Martinez picks up a big gain on a keeper vs. North Garland. The Tigers won 34-16 to get off to a 2-0 start.

SCOREBOARD

Thursday

Tigers 34, North Garland 16

Mildred 35, Cayuga 12

Friday

Kerens 27, Bremond 26

Dawson 22, Leon 16

Blooming Grove 25, Kemp 14

Frost 55, Sabine Pass 0

