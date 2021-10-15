GC Football Scoreboard
Tigers 42, Sulphur Springs 38 OT
Rice 31, Mildred 34 OT
Dawson 56, Axtell 34
Italy 45, Kerens 0
Wortham 63, Frost 0
Don Crum and sons, Bryon and Brad, wish to invite you to join us in a Celebration of Life event for our beloved wife of 56 years, mother and grandmother, Virginia (aka, Ginger) on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 at the Purdon Community Church, at 200 W 2nd Street, Purdon, Texas. Visitation will be …
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.