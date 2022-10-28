Halftime
Everman Tigers
Mildred Scurry-Rosser
Blooming Grove Rice
Mart Dawson
Thursday's Games
Kerens 24, Italy 12
Frost 44, Hubbard 10
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: October 28, 2022 @ 8:44 pm
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Navarro and Tarrant. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Haltom City, Wylie and Keller.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.