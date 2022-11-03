GC Football Scoreboard
Final
Joshua 35, Tigers 28
Kerens 20, Cross Roads
Wortham 48, Dawson 40
Halftime
Tigers 21, Joshua 7
Dawson 22, Wortham 14
Cross Roads 8, Kerens 0
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 10:12 pm
