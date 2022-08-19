The 2022 high school football season begins next week for Golden Circle teams. Here's a look at how most of the GC teams fared Thursday night in the final scrimmage of the summer:
MILDRED - New coach Jeff Callahan, whose team has adjusted well this summer and played well in both scrimmages (including Thursday's scrimmage vs. Venus) has been pleased with the progress.
The Eagles played a live quarter of football Thursday and prevailed 1-0 when tailback Ethan Frye scored on a five-yard run. The Eagle defense has improved all summer and tossed a shutout in the scrimmage.
Callahan was impressed with how his players grew in the two scrimmages.
"I thought we did fairly well (against Venus),'' said Callahan, whose Eagles open their season Friday against Dallas Life Oak Cliff in a non-district game.
"I saw improvement from the first to the second scrimmage," he said. "We had way more positives than negatives, and we improved on the things we wanted to improve on."
The biggest district news of the summer came from Cedar Hill, where one of the two new charter schools that were added to the district dropped out of the District 7-3A DII race -- leaving a wider lane to the playoffs for the remaining teams.
The Eagles, Rice and Blooming Grove will now play a nine-game schedule with only five district games. All of the teams in the district will now have two bye weeks, including the week before their first district game.
Mildred had a strong summer, which was motivated by Texas Football magazine's prediction page, which picked Mildred seventh in the district. Callahan and his players made copies of the magazine's prediction and hung them up everywhere in the locker room to remind everyone at Mildred about the slap in the face.
Then the Eagles went out and played well in both scrimmages and look and feel ready for a big season.
"We're ready," said Mildred quarterback Jake Callahan, who is coming off a big season.
His father, Jeff, feels the same way.
"We're healthy and we got better in both scrimmages," he said. "That's a win-win for us."
BLOOMING GROVE -- The Lions open against Riesel Friday night, and looked more than ready in their final scrimmage this week, scoring four touchdowns (one was called back) in the live-action quarter Thursday.
Kelton Bell, who plays everywhere and won the Del Thrash Award as the top player in the Golden Circle last season, scored on a 10-yard run and Timmy Hamilton, a quick and deceptive tailback/linebacker, scored on a five-yard run. Noah Hutchinson, one of the top receivers in the Golden Circle, scored on a 45-yard pass from Bell and BG's defense played well all night with a shutout.
Lions coach Jeremy Gantt was pleased with the way his kids got after it during their two scrimmages, and praised both his offensive and defensive lines for their play Thursday.
"We were playing physical up front," said Gantt of a group that is made up of Kian Long, Nate Alvarez, Camden Gorbet and Andrew Melton, who go both ways on the line.
"They're all seniors and they play offense and defense for us," Gantt said. "We rotate players on the line and I've been real pleased with the way they have all played.
"The best thing (about this summer) is the buy-in from all the kids," he said. "I've been really happy with how hard they've been working and the way they have all been buying in to what we're all about. They've been real focused. They're destined to be successful."
RICE -- Michael Scott has seen the numbers at Rice double over the past two weeks and he has 50 players on his roster now.
Scott's Bulldogs scrimmaged Cayuga, which once again has a formidable team this season.
"We did OK," Scott said. "That's a real good team at Cayuga. We still need to work on moving the ball."
The Dawgs have two quarterbacks battling to start, and of course one is a thrower and one is a runner. Zane Ellington (the runner) and Trey Bunyard (the passer) will both start this season.
"Both will be on the field," Scott said. "One will be a quarterback and the other will be a wide receiver.''
Bunyard threw two TD passes Thursday and Ellington came up with a big interception Thursday. Juan Paredes, whom Scott calls the best linebacker in the district and in the Golden Circle, led the defense and also carried the ball. He's a key for Rice, which has plans to reach the playoffs again this season after seeing a five-year playoff streak broken in 2021.
The Bulldogs had a surprise Thursday in freshman Reece Ellington, who made two big TD receptions of 60 and 30 yards and may have moved up from the JV to the varsity with his performance.
Rice opens the season at home Friday against A-Plus Academy, a charter school in Dallas.
FROST -- New coach Phillip Gibson has seen his Polar Bears come a long way in a short time this summer, and he has seen Frost's numbers jump through the roof.
The Bears finished the 2021 season with 12 players and now the Bears have almost tripled the roster, which has 34 players.
"It has been a long time since Frost had this many players," Gibson said. "People have told me it has been 10 years."
The Bears didn't scrimmage Thursday but have their final scrimmage at 10 a.m. Saturday against Dallas First Baptist Academy.
"We have come a long way this summer," said Gibson, who pointed to the rise at tailback, where he expects a big season from Mario Porter, a 6-6, 240-pound sophomore who could carry the ball and a big load at Frost, and junior quarterback Eli Rogers, who has looked good all summer.
"We're instilling a new offense, and obviously, there's a lot to learn about our offense," Gibson said. "We're trying to find out our identity as a team. It's a matter of how much we can grasp early as a team and putting the best kids in a position to succeed."
DAWSON -- Legendary coach Jimmy Thompson has been around long enough to know scrimmages are "a glorified practice," and he knows what to expect and what to hope for in the summer scrimmages.
He likes what he has seen from his Dawson Bulldogs, who have a brand new offense and a young and talented freshman quarterback in Brandt Boatright.
"We moved the ball (against Riesel Thursday)," he said. "And we won our first scrimmage 2-0. I thought we have had great practices. Our young quarterback is learning. He has to grow up, but we like what we've seen."
Dawson opens against Rio Vista a formidable team, Friday.
"It's going to be a challenge," Thompson said. 'I think if we come back and play hard we'll be OK. I like the intensity we've played with (in the scrimmages). We hit real well. I feel good about the way we've played in the last two weeks. I like the way our kids are competing.''
