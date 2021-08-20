High school football season arrives Friday night and teams and fans throughout the Golden Circle need to be ready to play for keeps -- and ready to travel.
Seven of the eight teams in the Golden Circle begin the 2021 season on the road. Blooming Grove has the only home game Friday when the Lions open against Eustace at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lion Stadium.
BG has a new coach in Jeremy Gantt, who takes over a talented team that should make a run at the District 7-3A DII title this season. The Lions, who went unbeaten on the field in district last season (they had to forfeit a game due to COVID-19) defeated Eustace 17-14 at home to start the 2020 season.
Corsicana's Tigers always draw a dedicated group of fans to road games, and the Tiger fans will have to leave early to see the 2021 opener, which is a rare 7 p.m. start in The Colony.
The Tigers beat The Colony 28-21 in last year's opening night game at Community National Bank and Trust, thanks to a brilliant catch by Conner Means, who is back to help lead the receiving corps for Hal Wasson's Tigers.
The Colony, which is a big 5A DI program, brings 16 starters and is huge favorite in this year's opener, The Tigers are optimistic about getting off to a good start before playing their first home game on Sept. 3rd against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Mildred is expecting a big year, and the Eagles face a huge test on the road against Groesbeck before playing their home opener against Cayuga. The Eagles have a new quarterback in Jake Callahan, who comes from Teague, where he threw for more than 1,000 yards last season.
Rice has a new coach as longtime defensive coordinator Michael Scott takes over the Bulldogs, who open on the road at Chilton, a fast and talented 2A team that beat the Dawgs 14-6 a year ago at Rice.
Kerens, which had a breakout season last year and reached the playoffs with a young team, is young again but second-year coach Ted Patton, who has done a great job since taking over, says the plan is to reach the playoffs again.
The Bobcats open at Meridian. They defeated Meridian 19-7 in last year's opener at Kerens. Patton's kids will be at home on Sept. 3 to face Blooming Grove.
Frost is in a rebuilding year but coach Randy Fulton is optimistic about his young team that includes seven freshman. The Polar Bears begin the season on the road against Bartlett and play its first home game Sept. 3 against Meridian.
Dawson hired legendary coach Jimmy Thompson to take over one of the top programs in the Golden Circle. Thompson will be trying to win his 249th (he's 35th on the Texas all-time list for victories) when his Bulldogs travel to Thorndale, which will be one of the best teams Dawson faces all year.
Hubbard can't wait to start the 2021 season. The Jags made the playoffs last year by shocking everyone with a very young team and a first-year coach in Roger Masters, who did a masterful job. Now the Jags, many of whom played for Hubbard's state semifinalist baseball team in June, are ready to make the trip to Waco for their opener against Reicher Catholic. They open at home Sept. 10 against Moody.
FIRST WEEK SCHEDULE
