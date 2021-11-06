DAWSON – With only 18 players healthy enough to suit up Friday night, taking on the presumptive District 8-2A champion Italy Gladiators, coming in at 7-2 on the season, was going to be a tall order for the Dawson Bulldogs.
Unfortunately, the regular-season finale went pretty much to script for the Bulldogs, as the Gladiators rolled to a 38-0 victory to close out district play for both teams.
Most 2A teams are hard-pressed to find two capable quarterbacks, much less five, but Micah McCall became the fifth Bulldog to take a snap this year when the sophomore went under center to begin the game.
One of the starting Bulldog running backs, senior Hunter Boatright, was an offensive lineman two weeks ago when Dawson took on Cayuga.
Not surprising, the patchwork Bulldog offense struggled to gain yardage against the much quicker Gladiator defense, gaining only one first down in the half on a 13-yard pass from McCall to Hastin Easley to midfield late in the second quarter.
After a 7-yard run by Roberto Ramirez into Italy territory was wiped out by a penalty, the drive stalled, and the Bulldogs ran out the clock to end the first half, down 24-0.
Dawson would finish the night with four first downs.
Italy started the scoring early when, on a punt to end the first possession of the game, the Gladiators’ Gabe Martinez picked up the bad snap and returned it for a touchdown barely two minutes into the game.
The Gladiators would add two more touchdowns and a field goal in the first half.
In the third quarter, the Gladiators would get a touchdown from both the offense, on a 58-yard run by Dredrick Owens , and defense, on a 28-yard interception return by Ty Cash, to close out the scoring.
Interestingly, with the Gladiators taking the win, it was the pupil getting the best of the teacher as Italy head coach, Craig Horn, played for Dawson’s Jimmy Thompson when Thompson was in charge of the Hubbard program during the 1990’s.
Despite the struggles to close out the season, the Bulldogs begin the state playoffs with a match-up with the fourth-ranked Crawford Pirates, 10-0 on the season, at a time and place to be determined.
