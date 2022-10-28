Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Texas, including the following counties, Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Navarro and Tarrant. * WHEN...Until 930 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream flooding. Low lying and/or poor drainage areas will experience minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Carrollton, Richardson, Flower Mound, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto, Bedford, Grapevine, Cedar Hill, Haltom City, Wylie and Keller.