BLOOMING GROVE – Ninth-ranked Palmer used big plays in the first half and ball control in the second half to knock off the Blooming Grove Lions, 28-14, in a battle of unbeatens to open District 7-3A DII play Friday night at Lion Stadium.
Bulldog freshman quarterback Eric Cisneros, showing the poise of a veteran, completed 12 out of 16 passes for 212 yards and four touchdowns to key the Palmer win.
Blooming Grove’s struggles on offense showed early as the Lions fumbled twice on the opening drive, losing the second one to give the Bulldogs excellent field position near midfield early in the game.
Palmer (5-0) would capitalize on the Lion miscue with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Cisneros to Drew Powell to give the Bulldogs the early lead, 7-0.
Blooming Grove (4-1) would finish the first quarter with -5 yards of total offense on 10 plays.
The Lion offense would come to life early in the second quarter when Timmy Hamilton ran up the middle untouched for a 60-yard touchdown run to pull Blooming Grove even, 7-7, with more than 10 minutes remaining in the first half.
Hamilton would finish the night with 112 yards rushing and a touchdown to lead the Lions.
Cisneros and the Bulldogs would immediately respond to the Lion touchdown with another scoring strike, this time a 25-yard pass to Cutter Burrow, to give Palmer the lead once again, 13-7.
After another three-and-out by the Lion offense, Palmer would waste no time in scoring again on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Cisneros to Powell to give the Bulldogs the halftime lead, 21-7.
In the second half, Palmer’s offense did a good job of keeping the Lion offense off the field, allowing Blooming Grove only three plays in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs opened the half with a 7-play, 63-yard drive that would end with another Cisneros scoring pass, a 4-yard pass to Brandon Martinez, to increase the Palmer lead, 28-7.
The Lions would finally mount an offensive drive midway through the final quarter after holding Palmer on downs at the Lion 26-yard line.
Blooming Grove used 11 plays to cover the 74 yards needed for the touchdown, scoring on Kelton Bell’s 2-yard run with less than four minutes remaining. Bell set up the score with a 35-yard run on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
Rhett Southard completed three passes, two to Noah Hutchison and one to Jace Trull, to help the Lions down the field and make the score 28-14 with just over one minute remaining.
Palmer shut down any hopes of a Lion comeback when Burrow recovered Emmanuel Rosas’s onside kick and subsequently ran out the clock.
On defense, Trent Nicholson and Ben Baumgartner led the Lions with 13 and 12 tackles, respectively.
Next week, the Lions look to return to the win column when they travel to Cedar Hill to take on the Trinity Leadership Tigers at Charles Baldwin Stadium. The Tigers (2-3) opened loop play with a 55-48 win over Mildred. Palmer travels to Scurry-Rosser (4-1) to take on the Wildcats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.