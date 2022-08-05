It might have been one of the hottest weeks of the year, but football teams in the Golden Circle opened practice with more promise than perspiration as they prepare for the 2022 football season.
"We're ready to play," said Mildred quarterback Jake Callahan, who looked ready this week in practice after having a strong summer playing 7-on-7 football and working out at Mildred before practice officially started Aug. 1.
Mildred has more players this year -- and players who are eager to turn things around for the Eagles, who went 3-7 a year ago.
Callahan's father, Jeff Callahan, has taken over as the head coach and likes what he has seen and is excited about a new season for Mildred.
"These kids are out here early and beating down the door at 6:30," coach Callahan said. "They're on the field early and ready to play every day. They have a great attitude. We've had a really good week of practice."
That was the feeling all over the Golden Circle.
They were excited and ready to start anew with new coach Ethan Stepp this week at Hubbard, where most of the players talked about the new fresh feeling for the Jags, who jumped out the a fast 3-0 start with an impressive offense last year and then lost momentum and their coach who left the program in mid-season.
Stepp's got nothing but good things to say about his Jags who could definitely be a big surprise in the District 10-2A DII race, where they're picked to finish fifth. The Jags have five starters back on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Kendon Johnson, who has been an all-district and all Golden Circle quarterback as a freshman and sophomore.
Johnson's favorite target and secondary partner Kevin Whitfield (both start both ways) are back to lead the turnaround and each talked about how different things are this summer at Hubbard.
"We just have a better feeling," Whitworth said. "The biggest difference this year is our coaches and the way the lift us up. They motivate us, push us and lift us and give us more energy. We've got more energy this year, and I think it's the new coaches."
Corsicana coach Aric Sardinea's Tigers have a brand new coach and a new district. The UIL was not kind to the Tigers, who are in the same district as Mansfield Summit, which returns a dozen starters, including Legend Journey, who not only has one of the best names in football, but is Texas Football magazine's choice as the 5-5A DII preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
Summit finished in the 5A Division I state semifinals and has dropped down to Division II this season, The Jaguars are ranked No.5 in the preseason state poll. Ennis, which is the only team from the Tigers' district a year ago, is picked No. 11, and Midlothian Heritage is picked No. 20.
If you're counting along, that makes it three teams in the state's Top 20 playing in 5A--DII, where the other five teams will have to scramble for the fourth playoff spot. Texas Football magazine has the Tigers finishing sixth in the race.
