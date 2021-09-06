KERENS -- There's no quit in Kerens.
That's not a cliche. It's just the truth. Just look at last year's slow start for the Bobcats, who ended up reaching the playoffs. They struggled early, and after winning their opener they lost four in a row, including a one-sided 20-0 loss to Blooming Grove.
It wasn't pretty Thursday in a lop-sided loss to Blooming Grove, but there's no reason to think Ted Patton's team can't bounce back and have a successful season.
Just look at the no-quit play the Bobcats pulled off to get on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter. That was Lane Lynch, who came into the game late at quarterback, hooking up with AJ Stevens on a 78-yard catch-and-run TD pass that shouldn't be forgotten.
And if the Bobcats reach the playoffs again, someone should point to the first step of 1,000 miles coming from Lynch's big play Thursday night. He's a competitor -- really a tough competitor. Lynch was one of Kerens' top baseball players last year as a freshman and he and his buddies won the Texas Teenage Baseball Under-14 state title this summer.
They beat Van 7-5 in the title game when Lynch struck out the final batter of the game (Van's cleanup hitter) with runners at second and third to win a title the Kerens kids had been dreaming of for more than a decade.
Some of those Kerens kids -- Lynch, Ryan Priddy and Adrian Solis -- played on the same T-Ball team 10 years earlier and they went to state their second year together and lost to Van (Yup, that Van). They were down 4-0 in this year's state title game to Van when they roared back.
Lynch looked poised and comfortable in his first time as the varsity quarterback. He was the JV QB last year, and stepped in Thursday and completed two passes to get the feel of the Friday Night Lights.
It's a beginning for Lynch, and hopefully a bit of a fresh start for the Bobcats, who play at Mildred Friday n a big rivalry game. Mildred beat Kerens 8-7 a year ago and that started a brutal stretch in which Kerens lost three games in a row by a total of nine points.
But then the Bobcats came back, and came back stronger than ever.
There's just no quit in the Kerens kids.
Former Kerens girls softball and volleyball coach Aaron Kinney used to say all the time that "The Kerens kids never surprise me by anything they do. These kids are amazing."
Lynch is young, and so's the Kerens football team. And there's no quit in either ...
