To paraphrase the Thomas Jefferson character in the song “The Election of 1800” from the smash Broadway musical, Hamilton, “Can we get back to football?”
After all the craziness of the previous week’s game against Wortham, the Dawson Bulldogs got back on the field needing a disciplined game against traditional 2A power Bremond.
And while the Bulldogs upped their discipline game, committing only 8 penalties this week, Dawson still came up short to the Tigers, 40-26, Friday night in Dawson.
With the loss, Dawson drops to 0-4 on the season for the first time since 2014 and gives the Bulldogs a six-game losing streak dating back to the final two games of 2020.
Unlike 2014, which saw the Bulldogs finish 0-10, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in Dawson.
First, a young team combined with a new coach and system usually translates to some growing pains and a slow start. Dawson returned only four starters on each side of the ball and a total of eight lettermen this season. So, at any one point during these early games, there are at least players with limited previous experience.
The corollary to this, though, is teams in this situation usually finish the season strong.
Second, the Bulldogs have played a fairly rugged schedule to open the season. The combined record of their first three opponents is 8-4, and Dawson played two of those teams on the road.
The fourth team on the schedule was the aforementioned Tigers. The same Tigers that have won four state championships in the past seven seasons.
Most importantly, the Bulldogs have been very competitive in all four games.
Third, while pre-season favorite Italy (3-1) does seem to be the best team in District 8-2A DI, no other team has done anything to stand out. The race for the final 3 playoff spots is definitely wide-open.
Marlin leads the rest of the pack at 2-2, followed by Kerens and Axtell at 1-3. But the Bobcats have been outscored 115-13 over the past 3 weeks and, over the past 2 games, the Longhorns have been outscored 104-0. Cayuga, like Dawson, sits at 0-4.
Finally, despite the losses, the Bulldogs have shown to have playmakers on both sides of the ball, which can go a long way in winning games at the 2A level.
Quarterback Isaiah Johnson leads the Bulldogs with 260 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns and is a threat to score at anytime, anywhere on the field. So far, the senior has scored on a 70-yard run, thrown for a 73-yard touchdown, caught a 42-yard touchdown, and returned an interception 98 yards for a “pick-six”.
A trio of receivers have emerged as threats for the Bulldogs as well. Junior Isaac Johnson and sophomores Hastin Easley and Elijah Allen have combined for 32 catches for 435 yards.
Another trio, this time on defense, are averaging at least 10 tackles per game. Junior Payton McCormack, in limited time so far, is still averaging 15.5 tackles per game, classmate Cade Onstott averages 10.8 tackles, and senior Hunter Boatright adds another 10 tackles each game.
Dawson has just one more non-district game, a short trip down Highway 31 to Hubbard to take on the 3-1 Jaguars this week, followed by a week off.
Then the games that count begin with everyone in District 8-2A DI reset to 0-0.
