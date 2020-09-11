GRANGER - With only 12 players suited up, the Frost Polar Bears (0-2) fell to the Granger Lions (2-1) 39-13 Friday night on the road.
“You’ve got to hand it to Frost. "They played with grit,” a Granger fan remarked to another after the game.
Indeed the Polar Bears were in there. After Granger scored on a 47-yard run by quarterback Thomas Rhodes for a 7-0 lead, the Bears bounced back. They mounted a 10-play, 71-yard drive.
On a fourth down and two at the Granger 23-yard line, a seal block by receiver Levi Fuller sprang tailback Tito Manrriquez for 14 yards. Two plays later Manrriquez ran for a 5-yard touchdown and tied the score 7-7 in the second quarter,
Manrriquez ran for 141 yards on 23 carries. Frost QB Eli Rios completed 5-of-16 passes for 91 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown strike to Korben Bowling in the third quarter.
The third quarter hurt the Bears.
Granger, which brought back 14 starters from its region semifinalist team from a year ago, opened the quarter with a 39-yard touchdown run by Matthew Stroud.
Two plays later Frost responded with the Rios to Bowling touchdown pass. On the next play from scrimmage, Granger’s Rhodes sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown and a 27-13 lead as the teams combined for three touchdowns on four plays.
A Polar Bears' fumbled snap and a blocked punt led to two more Granger touchdowns to put the game out of reach.
“We may not have had numbers, but we had grit," Frost coach Randy Fulton said. "We had some players playing new positions out of necessity, and we played hard ball with a lot of heart and guts tonight."
