Daily Sun photo/Ron Farmer

The Corsicana Tigers, seen here at practice, will scrimmage Weatherford at Community National Bank & Trust at Tiger Field at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Their first official football practices this week after a long wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They play their first game at home against The Colony on Sept. 25, and if they make the playoffs their first game in the postseason will be Dec. 11.

The Tigers are picked to finish third in the District 8-5A DII race behind Ennis, which is the top-ranked Class 5A DII team in the state, and Royse City and ahead of North Forney, Greenville, Sulphur Springs, Forney and Crandall.