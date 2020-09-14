Thursday
Corsicana scrimmages Weatherford at home -- 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
(All games begin at 7:30 p.m.)
Kerens at Rice
Mildred at Italy
Blooming Grove at Kemp
Texas Wind at Frost
Dawson at Bremond
Mrs. Lelia Hamilton, 100, of Corsicana passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence. Services are pending with Corley Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.corleyfuneralhome.com and selecting the Lelia Hamilton obituary. Arrangements by Corley Funeral Home.
