The Dawson Bulldogs kicked-off the 2021 season and the Jimmy Thompson era with a long road trip to Thorndale to take on one of the most storied programs in 2A. But, after a tight first half, Thorndale used its depth advantage to score three times in the third quarter, pulling away for a 27-0 season-opening win over Dawson.
Dawson controlled the game most of the first half, but penalties and busted plays doomed the Bulldogs each time in Thorndale territory.
Dawson opened the game with an impressive 9-play drive deep into Thorndale territory, but three penalties thwarted the Bulldogs, as Thorndale took over at their own 20-yard line.
Thorndale put together the only scoring drive of the first half, moving 80 yards in 6 plays to the first touchdown. The biggest play of the drive was a 54-yard catch-and-run from Thorndale’s Stryker Leschber to move the ball to the Dawson one-yard line. Coy Stutts scored one play later on a quarterback sneak to give Thorndale a 7-0 lead.
After a big return from Cade Onstott gave Dawson possession at midfield, the Bulldogs began another drive deep into Thorndale territory. A 22-yard pass from Isaiah Johnson to Onstott moved the Bulldogs quickly down the field before Dawson was again pushed back by penalties. But, this time, the drive was kept alive when Dawson converted a big fourth down on a 19-yard pass from Johnson to Isaac Johnson.
Unfortunately, a big sack by Thorndale would again put the Bulldogs into a fourth-and-long position. Dawson came up just short on a 16-yard pass from Isaiah Johnson to Hastin Easley was stopped at the four-yard line.
The second quarter was more of the same as Dawson put together another long drive into Thorndale territory, only to be denied due to penalties and missed plays.
Right before the half, Hunter Boatright gave Dawson another chance to score when he intercepted a Stutts screen pass and returned it to the Thorndale 27-yard line with just over one minute remaining.
Again, a penalty stalled the drive as Dawson ran out of time, and Thorndale took the slim one-score advantage into halftime.
During the first half, Dawson ran 33 plays in the first half, including an impressive balance of 16 runs and 17 passes, compared to Thorndale’s 17 plays total. Dawson closed out the half with nine penalties for 55 yards.
The third quarter was all Thorndale as the home team scored on three consecutive possessions while shutting down the Dawson offense to take a 27-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Dawson attempted to get back in the game with an impressive drive to begin the final quarter, but a bad snap and an incomplete pass from Isaiah Johnson to Easley in the endzone ended the drive.
Easley would get the ball right back for the Bulldogs when he forced a fumble and recovered it at the Thorndale 25-yard line.
A couple of incomplete passes into endzone and a bad snap ended another and last great scoring opportunity for the Bulldogs.
Dawson will again look to break into the win column next week on the road when the Bulldogs travel to Jewett in Leon County to take on the Cougars.
