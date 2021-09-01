Tickets are on sale for Tiger home games. The Tigers open their five-game home season at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Frisco Lebanon Trail.
The Tigers are having their first tail-gating event before the game from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m., which includes food, music and bounce houses.
Presale tickets for the home opener are available online or in person at the Athletic Office from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. this week.
Presale tickets for reserved seats on the home side of the stadium are $9 and $5 for general admission and $5 on the visitors side of the stadium. Tickets at the gate are $7 for general admission.
The Tigers are still selling season ticket packages. Season tickets are $40 and parking is $20 for the Tigers' five-game home season.
