Tiger linebacker Charmez McKinley is the Daily Sun's JV Player of the Week.
"Charmez is a linebacker that has played well each week so far this season. This week he had 12 tackles (3 for a loss).," said Tiger JV coach Chance Grayson. "He's the heartbeat of our defense and comes to work every single day.''
Last week's POW Quinton Davis had another solid defensive outing as he had a 100-yard interception returned for a TD right before halftime -- which ended up being the only points for the Tigers as they lost their first game of the season on the road at Whitehouse 21-6.
