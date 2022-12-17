GC Football: Tigers announce team awards
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Corsicana's Tigers held their annual Football Awards Banquet Thursday night to honor the best of the best from the 2022 Tiger football team.
Two-way starter and leader Dontay Thomas, a junior who led the secondary and led the Tiger running game at tailback, was named the Tiger MVP.
Quarterback Adrian Baston, a junior, was named the Offensive MVP and linebacker Jace Richardson, who also punts, was named the Defensive MVP.
Kicker Joe Morales, a senior who had a remarkable season, was the Tiger Special Teams MVP.
Junior offensive lineman Brody Boyde was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Mark Brown, a freshman defensive back, was named the Tiger Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Senior Braylyn Brandon was the Tiger Receiver of the Year and senior Jayden Jones was the Tiger Defensive Back of the Year.
Brandon also was named the Tiger Return Specialist of the Year and Jones, who was outstanding as a receiver/running back and defensive back, was the Tiger Utility Player of the Year.
The Tigers honored five players as Outstanding Linemen of the Year. They are senior guard and defensive tackle Carl Harris, sophomore tackle Israel Cornejo, junior tackle Brody Boyde, senior center Angel Ramos and junior defensive tackle Isiah Nimley.
Five Tiger captains were honored for Leadership Awards. They are senior Angel Ramos, who was a unanimous choice, along with seniors Ben Brooks, Joe Morales, Ke'Aunte Thomas and Jace Richardson.
Senior Curtis Gatewood was named the Tiger Outstanding Scholar and Gatewood also won the Jim Acree Tiger Heart Award.
Junior Sergio Ramirez and senior Ben Velez were the Co-Winners of the Wilson Griffin Character Award.
Andrew Procell was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman sentenced to 20 years in death of child
- UPDATE: Richland PD provides details of fatal crash
- Navarro County Jury finds man guilty on multiple charges
- Texas AG investigates Texas Bar Foundation recipients
- Magic on Main Street: Enjoy holiday events this week in Corsicana
- GC Volleyball: Hubbard's Jenna Morris named district MVP
- McNutt brothers continue World Cup tradition
- DPS ramps up vehicle inspections
- GC Girls Basketball: Mildred wins key game against Rice in district opener
- GC Boys Basketball: Blooming Grove rides 19-0 run in 57-50 comeback win over Wortham
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.