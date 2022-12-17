Corsicana's Tigers held their annual Football Awards Banquet Thursday night to honor the best of the best from the 2022 Tiger football team.
 
Two-way starter and leader Dontay Thomas, a junior who led the secondary and led the Tiger running game at tailback, was named the Tiger MVP.
 
Quarterback Adrian Baston, a junior, was named the Offensive MVP and linebacker Jace Richardson, who also punts, was named the Defensive MVP.
 
Kicker Joe Morales, a senior who had a remarkable season, was the Tiger Special Teams MVP.
 
Junior offensive lineman Brody Boyde was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Mark Brown, a freshman defensive back, was named the Tiger Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
 
Senior Braylyn Brandon was the Tiger Receiver of the Year and senior Jayden Jones was the Tiger Defensive Back of the Year.
 
Brandon also was named the Tiger Return Specialist of the Year and Jones, who was outstanding as a receiver/running back and defensive back, was the Tiger Utility Player of the Year.
 
The Tigers honored five players as Outstanding Linemen of the Year. They are senior guard and defensive tackle Carl Harris, sophomore tackle Israel Cornejo, junior tackle Brody Boyde, senior center Angel Ramos and junior defensive tackle Isiah Nimley.
 
 
Five Tiger captains were honored for Leadership  Awards. They are senior Angel Ramos, who was a unanimous choice, along with seniors Ben Brooks, Joe Morales, Ke'Aunte Thomas and Jace Richardson.
 
Senior Curtis Gatewood was named the Tiger Outstanding Scholar and Gatewood also won the Jim Acree Tiger Heart Award.
 
Junior Sergio Ramirez and senior Ben Velez were the Co-Winners of the Wilson Griffin Character Award.
 
Andrew Procell was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.
 
 
 

