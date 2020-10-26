Forget everything that has happened to Corsicana's Tigers this season.
Their season will all come down to their next three games.
It's almost as if the playoffs start Friday when the Tigers host Greenville in the first of three zone games (they play at Sulphur Springs Nov. 6 and at home against North Forney Nov. 13). The new Zone format (four teams in each zone) in the district means you have win two-out-of-three zone games to advance to the zone playoffs, where the two No. 1 teams meet and the two runner-ups meet to decide the seedings for the playoffs.
But Tiger coach Hal Wasson, whose young team has been ravaged by injuries, can't worry about a three-game stretch.
"We're taking it one game at a time," he said. "If we look beyond that we're in trouble."
The Tigers know all about being in trouble. Wasson has had to mix and match to replace his entire backfield from a year ago when sophomores Solomon James, who threw for more than 2,000 yards, and tailbacks Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young combined to produce more than 3,400 yards of offense.
There was so much promise in the backfield, and now it's all gone -- healing on the sidelines from injuries. Wasson has used a couple of quarterbacks to fill in for James, who missed the last two games and will probably not be back Friday. Daniels and Young, who have lingering injuries, have barely played this season.
Jayvon Thomas, a gifted sophomore who has been the Tigers' best player in the secondary, has played tailback and quarterback, and there's little doubt he will be under center Friday night, especially the way he ran and scored on the Tigers' final drive that put away Forney 20-10 and snapped a three-game losing streak.
Bishop Harris, who transferred from Mildred three weeks ago, has taken over the running game, exploding for 415 yards in two games, including a 255-yard night against Forney. The problem is that the Tigers only run the ball. They have completed three passes in two games.
"We're very one-dimensional right now," said Wasson, who loves to spread the ball and fire away. He just doesn't have a quarterback who can step up and run that offense right now. "It makes it difficult, but that's where we are right now."
Wasson has no time for excuses. He knows his team has to get better in a hurry. He does have something he hasn't had in a while -- his Tigers are coming off a win.
"Any time you're coming off a win, hopefully it will give you a little momentum going into your next game," he said. "That game gave us a shot in the arm. We need to take momentum and confidence into this week's game.
"We didn't have many penalties and we didn't turn the ball over last week," he said. "Hopefully, we can continue to do that. We're a young team and we've got to keep growing and keep getting better every week."
Wasson tweaked his lineup last week to get more pressure and to become more physical on his defensive front by moving Cam McFadden to the defensive line and moving Alfonso Ramos to McFadden's tackle spot on the offensive line. The plan worked as the Tigers held Forney to just 10 points that included a wind-aided 43-yard field goal.
It also helped to be at home against Forney after three long road trips. The Tigers are 2-0 at home at Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Stadium at Tiger Field, and 0-3 on the road this year, but they have been in the game every week. They won't get a chance to blink against a powerful Greenville team that brought back nine starters on offense and six on defense. The Tigers beat Greenville 20-7 on the road last year in a game that was closer than the score.
"They're a real good team," Wasson said. "They're a senior laden team and they brought back nine starters on offense and six on defense, including two-way starter Caleb Johnson, an Oklahoma-commit. The Lions are 2-1 with a loss to Frisco Liberty (20-39) and wins over Hallsville (34-18) and Mt. Pleasant (34-14).
"The key for us is to have a great week of practice," Wasson said. "Our goal this week is to play physical and play faster -- get off the ball faster. We've got to play hard every snap."
It's been a slow moving season that seems longer because the team was off for seven months from March until Labor Day due to the pandemic and closures, and a season of injuries. Now suddenly, the Tigers are in a three-game dash that will decide their season.
"Nothing comes easy for this team," Wasson said. "We need to stay focused and play hard and get better every week. We're just going to keep working and keep fighting. Every game we have left is a huge game for us.
"We need to play better this week," he said. "We have to."
