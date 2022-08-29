Welcome Home Tigers!
They won't need any signs like that Friday night when Corsicana's Tigers play their home opener against North Garland at 7 p.m. at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where a big crowd is expected to greet the latest version of Cana football.
There's no truth to the rumor that the Tigers floated home down I-45 from Frisco last Friday night after flying by Frisco Liberty 38-28 to win their season opener.
They just felt that good after getting a victory for new coach Aric Sardinea in his first game with the Tigers.
It was more than a feel-good win -- so much more for a team and a new coaching staff that started late and began the season with more question marks than answers last week.
They don't have all the answers, but they do have a W -- a big, fat victory against the kind of odds that should never accompany high school sports. The brand new Tigers (even the returning starters feel like this team is brand new) had to travel about 100 miles to play a much larger school to start anew.
And if you think Frisco Liberty was big wait until you see North Garland, a growing high school that has almost 1,000 more kids than Corsicana. This isn't the Tigers facing a big Class 6A school, this is the Tigers playing a school on steroids. By the time they kick off Friday, North Garland may have 1,500 more kids to pick from for the football team. That's how fast Dallas area schools grow.
It's a non-district game, so it really doesn't count, but you would like to see the Tigers, who have had such a bad run of luck lately, catch a break. They sure won't get one in a couple of weeks when they start district, where three of the eight teams were ranked in the state's preseason Top 20.
But what happens if the Tigers upset North Garland? Will the questions end and critics leave town? Who knows? The only certainty at this point is that these Tigers are better -- and maybe a whole lot better than most folks thought they would be.
No one is talking about a district title and a run in the playoffs (yet) but this team is fun to watch and Sardinea can coach. He's fired up about his kids and he shows it. Having two quarterbacks drives most coaches crazy. Sardinea just embraces it and tells the kids to go out and perform.
They sure did in the opener. Adrian Baston, who also played tailback when sophomore Ja'Marion "Turtle" Lewis was at quarterback, ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns (not to mention a 78-yard scramble to the 4-yard line that set up a field goal) and completed 5-of-6 passes for 67 yards.
And get this: He unleashed a 54-yard quick kick punt.
Lewis had a good night, too. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 97 yards, including a show-stopper to Braylan Brandon, who grabbed a screen pass, broke a tackle and danced by Liberty for a 53-yard gain to the Liberty 16-yard line that set up a TD. That's 164 yards in the air for a program that loves to run. Brandon, another surprising performer, finished the night with 79 yards on four receptions.
The Tigers still love to run -- and run by folks. Just look at Jett Jones, or should we say the NEW Jett Jones, who ran for 102 yards on just nine carries and scored four touchdowns. Three of them counted (one was called back). He also caught a 47-yard pass and was pretty salty on defense.
Of course, the Tiger leader on defense is Dontay Thomas, who led the Golden Circle in interceptions last season and returns as a junior as the ultimate Swiss Knife player who can do it all. He only played in the first half, but that was more than enough (he ran for 80 yards on nine carries) and he made big plays in the secondary. He ignited the team and got the Tigers going on a first-and-20 after back-to-back penalties started the Tigers in the hole. Thomas busted for a 31-yard to the Liberty 44. Jones scored minutes later on a 33-yard Jet Sweep (no pun intended).
Jace Richardson and Ben Brooks, who has the potential for a monster season, led the defense and made sure the Tigers were never in trouble all night.
The Tigers ran for 323 yards in the opener and will be looking for running room Friday against North Garland's Raiders, who lost to 6A North Mesquite 45-32 in their opener.
The Raiders trailed 35-15 at halftime and were never in the game until they put up 17 fourth-quarter points.
They are led by quarterback Godspower Nwawuihe, who completed 11-of-26 passes for 178 yards last week. He threw for 1,519 yards and 17 TDs and ran for 1,063 yards and 12 TDs last year. Texas Football magazine calls him "electric" and everyone on the Tiger coaching staff calls him the Player to Stop.
North Garland is loaded with talent from last year's 6-5 team, including Adrian Ramirez, a three-year starter who anchors the OL and defensive leaders LB Jaden Davis and Gabe Harris, a pair of hard-hitting linebackers. Davis, who is the team captain on defense, is also the returning tailback who rushed for 731 yards and eight TDs last year.
North Garland is a big test for the Tigers, who expected nothing less than big tests every Friday night this season.
