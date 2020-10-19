Corsicana's Tigers are at home Friday night.
That's not a misprint. It just feels and reads a little strange.
After all, the Tigers have spent the last three Friday nights on the road -- and not just on the road, but on long road trips to Frisco, Whitehouse and Royse City.
And no, they didn't get any frequent flyer miles (or any victories) on this three-game stretch that felt like three months.
They didn't just lose three games, they lost their quarterback, Solomon James, who is still injured and not expected to play when the Tigers finally return home Friday to play Forney.
It's not a must-win game. It's more like a must-turn-the-season around game. The Tigers are 1-3 but more importantly they're 0-1 after losing their district opener at Royse City Friday.
They have had leads in three of their four games, including last week when they led 14-0 and then lost 41-28 against the state-ranked Bulldogs, who had a six-point lead (34-28) before marching 55 yards for a late touchdown to put the game away after the Tigers failed to recover an onside kick. It was that close.
That game is behind them, and coach Hal Wasson and his kids don't have the time or the luxury of looking in the rear-view mirror. It's all about right now -- right now.
"We have to concentrate on one practice at a time, one week at a time," Wasson said. "We're experiencing some growing pains right now, but we have to stay positive during this adversity and keep grinding and not get down.
"It's no secret we have to win this week, but there's no need to panic or sound the alarm. We have to stay the course."
The three teams the Tigers lost to -- Frisco Lebanon Trail (4-0), Whitehouse (4-0) and Royse City (2-1) -- are a combined 10-1 and Royse City's blemish was a 22-20 loss to Whitehouse.
"Royse City is the best team we have played to date," Wasson said. "They've got 215 kids in their program. They returned nine starters, including two Division I players on offense. That's a real good football team."
Wasson believes he has a real good football team, too. After finishing tied for second with Royse City behind Ennis' state powerhouse team last year, there was so much promise coming into this season because the Tigers returned the entire backfield of James and running backs Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young.
The threesome combined for more than 3,400 yards of offense as sophomores so there was every reason to think they would flourish in 2020. But Daniels and Young have seen very limited playing time because of nagging injuries, and James left the Whitehouse game with an injury and no one is sure when he will return.
Still, there's plenty of season ahead for the Tigers and plenty of hope with the emergence of Jayvon Thomas and the addition of Bishop Harris, who both had breakout games against RC.
Thomas, a sophomore who has looked good at tailback and even better in the secondary, started at quarterback and shocked everyone by rushing for 117 yards on 18 carries (6.5 average) and scoring two touchdowns Friday.
"I'm so impressed with Jayvon," Wasson said. "He did a fabulous job at quarterback, He had never played quarterback and had only three days of practice to get ready."
Thomas threw only one pass all night, and it was caught by Harris, who made a leaping one-handed catch for about 25 yards. Harris, who led the Golden Circle in rushing (2,100 yards) at 3A Mildred last season, just joined the Tigers and had a breakout debut, running for 160 yards on 29 carries and scoring on a 41-yard TD run in his first game at the 5A level.
"Bishop did a great job in his first game," Wasson said. "This team is not down. These kids are resilient. Kids are more resilient than adults.
"We have a lot of ground to make up, but there is no doubt in my mind that our football team is a lot better this week than last week, and better than two weeks ago. There are lots of reasons to remain positive.
"For a guy (Thomas) who had never played quarterback in his life to come in and have a game like that ... We're going to stay positive."
Forney has had a tough start as well, going 0-4. The Jack Rabbits are coming off an embarrassing xxx loss to rival North Forney, which is unbeaten and state-ranked.
Wasson is more concerned with his team than opponents, and just wants to turn the season around with a win this week.
He knows playing at home -- especially after a long three-game stretch that included two-hour bus rides to all three games and longer rides home -- can only be a big plus. The Tigers won their season opener at home with a dramatic come-from-behind 28-21 win over The Colony, and Wasson's teams are 5-1 in home games since he took over the program.
The Tigers will be at home Friday and they get a bye week for the Oct. 30 game, and then have another home game on Nov. 6 against Greenville. This three-week stretch could produce a 2-0 record while giving players a chance to rest and come back from injuries, which could turn the season around for the Tigers.
That's the idea.
But as Wasson said. "We've got to concentrate on this week."
