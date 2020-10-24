Nope, the Tigers didn't clinch a playoff berth with a win Friday night.
It just felt like they did.
Corsicana's 20-10 victory over Forney was inspiring and could be a season-changer, but ironically, it didn't even have any direct effect on the playoff race, which changed dramatically this week with a new set of rules and a new zone format.
Still, it's almost impossible to believe the Tigers could reach the postseason without beating Forney Friday.
That's how big this game -- a game that came with seemingly nothing on the line -- was for the Tigers. Honest. In this strange season the Tigers needed this one desperately.
Those were Tiger coach Hal Wasson's words earlier this week when he talked about facing Forney, which was winless.
"Forney comes into this game desperate for a win, and we come into the game desperate for one, too," Wasson said. "We're both hungry."
And he said it before the athletic directors in District 8-5A DII met Wednesday and changed the road to the playoffs with a new zone format that diminished the importance of Friday's game.
(More on the Zone play format later)).
But oh how much the Tigers needed to win -- and to win for all the right reasons -- on Friday. They went 0-3 in three long road trips that left Wasson's kids with a 1-3 record and 0-1 in the district before they finally came home Friday.
They needed a W in the worst way. And, as it turns out, they needed Bishop Harris just as much.
Harris, who transferred from Mildred three weeks ago, played in his second game with the Tigers Friday night, and had a remarkable debut in his new home, rushing for 255 yards on just 16 carries and two touchdowns to help lift the Tigers.
Harris has rushed for 415 yards in two games, and filled a gigantic hole in the backfield that was wiped out with injuries to quarterback Solomon James and running backs Da Da Daniels and Anthony Young, who held the promise for this team in their hands after breakout seasons a year ago as sophomores when they produced more than 3,400 yards of offense.
James has missed the last two games, and the Tigers have completed exactly two passes in his absence (one each week, including a two-yard completion Friday), and Daniels and Young are nursing lingering injuries and seeing almost no playing time.
Several Tigers stepped up Friday as Wasson's all-run offense rushed for 295 yards and sophomore quarterback Jayvon Thomas made the most of two carries in the second half when he covered the final 15 yards of a 75-yard drive, scoring on a 9-yard run to give the Tigers a 20-10 lead with 2:09 left in the game.
Harris churned out the first 60 yards of that decisive drive that included a couple of memorable runs. He broke free for a 43-yard (we're coming at you) run on the first play of the drive to the Forney 32. And then, facing a fourth-and-two at the Forney 24, Harris carried the ball and the game four yards for a critical first down at the 20.
He picked up six on a third-and-11 at the 21 before Thomas took over with another heart-stopping fourth-and-four play at the 15, with a six-yard gain to keep the drive alive. Then Thomas raced by Forney for the final nine yards and a TD that gave the Tigers their first win since September 25 when James threw a low-flying laser to Conner Means, who scored in the final seconds to beat The Colony 28-21.
Friday was a welcome home party full of big plays -- especially from Harris, who ignited the evening on the second play from scrimmage when he ripped his way over the left side and just kept flying for a 78-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead (thanks to a PAT from Joe Morales).
Forney (now 0-5) came back and sent the game to halftime knotted at 7-7 when Jon'Richard Washington scored on an 18-yard run with 14 seconds left in the half. It was the first time this season the Tigers didn't trail at halftime.
Back to the big-play Tigers:
The biggest play of the night -- and a play that might very well turn the Tigers' season around -- came in the fourth quarter with the score still at 7-7 and Wasson feeling like rolling the dice.
Sure enough, he rolled a 7.
The Tigers dropped back to punt from the Tiger 44, but punter Miguel "Mikie" Luevano never punted.
Harris ran a fake punt play, and broke into the open, bolting 56 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead that held up when the Tiger defense, which played an inspiring game, kept Forney out of the end zone the rest of the night.
The Jack Rabbits closed the gap to 14-10 on a 43-yard field goal with 7:17 left, but on the Tigers next play from scrimmage Harris busted free for his 43-yard run to the Forney 32 to start the nail-it-down touchdown drive.
Zone Play confusion:
Because half of last week's district openers (two of the four games) were cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns, the district had to scramble to come up with a fair way to decide the four playoff berths with a limited schedule.
Instead of playing seven games (one against each district opponent) with the top four teams advancing to the postseason, a new Zone format was installed with four teams in each zone.
Those three zone games will determine who moves on to the playoffs. The top two teams that emerge from each zone advance to a mini seeding playoff with the No. 1 teams facing off and the No. 2 teams facing off to decide the order of the four seeds.
So your season comes down to your three zone games, and since Corsicana and Forney are in different zones, Friday's showdown had no bearing on the playoffs.
The Tigers play their three zone games beginning next Friday at home against Greenville, on the road at Sulphur Springs and at home against state-ranked North Forney.
But Friday's dramatic win gives the Tigers more than a 2-3 record, more than just a jolt of confidence and more than a fresh start in a season they can turn around. It's the kind of victory that can ignite a team.
If the Tigers bounce back from their 1-3 start and are standing in the playoffs in November, just remember it all started on this chilly, windy night in a game that was more important than anyone realized ...
