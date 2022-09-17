Corsicana's Tigers lost their District 5-5A DII opener 45-7 Friday night against Ennis at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where the score was tied at 7-7 with five minutes left in the half.
The Ennis defense took over at that point and handed the Tigers their third loss of the season and an 0-1 start in the district race.
The worn out cliche they use in these kind of games goes something like this: "The Ennis defense would bend but didn't break," because the Tigers spent a lot of time in Ennis territory Friday without scoring. The Tigers crossed midfield all night, but once the Tigers got there the Ennis D shut things down.
But there's no need to use cliches about the Corsicana-Ennis football rivalry. It's simple: Ennis has more talent and more depth and until that changes lopsided scores like 45-7 are going to be part of the conversation.
There are a lot of folks in Navarro County who believe new Corsicana coach Aric Sardinea will change that, but it's going to take time. Sardinea just got here. He didn't take the job until April and had to assemble a coaching staff so fast and so new that it's amazing the Tigers opened the season with a win and a near tie against two larger schools.
Sardinea's offense caught everyone's attention early, but Whitehouse and Ennis shut the Tigers down the past two weeks.
The Tiger offense looked pretty good early Friday night when Braylyn Brandon, who missed the Whitehouse game because he was ill, took an Adrian Baston pass and zigged and zagged his way past the Ennis defense for a 49-yard catch-and-run to the Ennis 3-yard line. Dontay Thomas ran the final three yards for the touchdown and Joe Morales kicked the extra point to knot the score at 7-7.
Ennis scored 14 points in the final 2:49 of the half and went to the break leading 21-7, ready to move on after an 0-3 start that had everyone wondering what was wrong with the Lions.
Nothing's wrong.
The Lions got that slow start out of their system Friday and will no doubt start rolling through the 5-5A DII schedule. They have two big tests ahead of them -- Mansfield Summit and Midlothian Heritage, which like Ennis, were ranked in the state's preseason Top 20. Summit was No. 5 and Heritage was No. 20. If the Lions win those two games, they will win another district title. Simple as that.
The Tigers need to move on, too. They have six games ahead of them and all of those games are big games in a district that has three powerful teams loaded with talent and depth, The other five teams in the district will scramble for the fourth and final playoff spot.
That could be a wild ride for all five teams, and that's what Sardinea and his kids need to focus on now.
That starts Friday in Arlington where the Tigers play Seguin with a chance to be 1-1 in district play.
