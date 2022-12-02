Corsicana's Tigers landed five players on the District 5-5A DII All-District football team and had several players on the Honorable Mention list when the All-District team was released this week.
Dontay Thomas, a junior, was honored twice, making the Second-Team as a running back and making the Honorable Mention list at safety.
Senior Carl Harris, a two-time All-District offensive lineman, made the 5-5A Second-Team at tackle and Charmez McKinley, a senior linebacker, made the Second-Team.
Both Tiger kickers earned all-district Second-Team honors as senior kicker Joe Morales and senior punter Jace Richardson made the 5-5A DII All-District Second-Team.
Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston, a junior, leads a long list of Tigers who were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Senior cornerback Jayden "Jet" Jones, senior wide receiver Bralyn Brandon, senior offensive lineman Ben Velez, junior offensive lineman Israel Corneo, a sophomore, Vonte Kelly, a senior linebacker, Ben Brooks, a senior defensive end, Angel Ramos, a senior safety, LJ Williams, a junior safety, and Thomas, a junior safety all made the Honorable Mention list.
