Corsicana's Tigers had a surprising and over-achieving season, landed several players on the 8-5A DII All-District Football team after just missing the playoffs and finishing the season with a 6-4 overall record.
Jovany Torres was one of the big surprises of the season, and earned First-team honors as a kicker in his first season as a varsity football player. Torres, a senior, is also an All-District soccer player and one of the Tigers' best defensive players in soccer. He did a remarkable job kicking this fall and was clearly the best kicker in the district.
The Tigers also had five players make the Offensive Second-team, and two players earn Defensive Second-team honors.
Tiger receivers Damarius "Da Da" Daniels and Conner Means were both named to the 8-5A team as receivers. Daniels, who moved from tailback to receiver this season, led the Tigers with 40 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns -- including some spectacular plays such as his one-handed, left-handed, leaping touchdown catch in the Tigers overtime win over Sulphur Springs.
Means was one of best deep threats anywhere, and finished the season with 22 receptions for 305 yards (13.8 yards per catch) and three touchdowns.
Both Danniels and Means are seniors.
Dontay Thomas was named to the team at running back, but could have been an All-District selection in the secondary or as the most versatile player in 8-5A after tailback, quarterback and playing in the secondary, where he led the Tigers in interceptions. He's only a sophomore and will be a big part of the Tigers' future.
Jabril Douglas made the team at tight end and Carl Harris Jr. made the team as Corsicana's top offensive lineman. Both are seniors.
Linebackers Jesus Mendoza and Sermaj Hervey both made the Defensive All-District Second-team. Hervey, a sophomore, had an explosive season and was all over the field, making big plays all year.
Mendoza has been Corsicana's defensive leader the past two seasons and topped off his senior season with a performance more than worthy of First-team recognition as a leader on and off the field.
Tailback Anthony Young, one of the best power-running backs in the district who battled injuries throughout his career, led the made the Offensive H-M List. Young ran for 526 yards in limited play over just six games, averaging almost nine yards a carry and scoring five touchdowns.
Cam McFadden, a three-year starter and invaluable lineman who played both ways, was named to the H-M List on offense along with center Ryan Reeves, s senior.
Three-year starter Chris Degrate, who made countless big plays in the secondary over his career, was named to the Defensive H-M list along with juniors Ben Brooks and Jakobe Jackson, a pair of young and aggressive players who both had big moments this season.
