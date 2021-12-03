Daily Sun File photo/Ron Farmer

In one of the brightest moments of the year Da Da Daniels makes a spectacular one-handed catch for a touchdown against Sulphur Springs. Daniels ran for 35 yards and made 11 receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers came back to win 41-38 in this game.

He made 40 receptions for 637 yards and nine touchdowns, and was named to the 8-5A All-District Offensive Second-Team.