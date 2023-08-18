Better.
That's the magic word for Corsicana's Tigers, who wrapped up their preseason scrimmages Thursday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where they had an impressive performance against Athens.
Better.
"Yeah, we're better," Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea said. "That's the way to look at it. We're better at this point than we were last year at this point."
Better and younger. After all, Sardinea knows his team is ahead in Year 2 -- ahead on the field and on the blackboard, where the X's and O's make more sense because this team had more time to prepare and a better idea before they gathered together in their first huddle this summer.
The Tigers had camps for the younger players this summer and the Tigers had success with last year's freshmen, who won the district title last autumn, Those players, including Mark Brown, who started on defense with the varsity last season as a freshman and will play tailback and receiver this year, entered the summer with the confidence that comes with playing well and with winning.
Chistopher Martinez was the quarterback who led last year's freshman team, and he has been the quarterback for the Tigers' in both scrimmages this month. Sardinea knows Martinez has to grow into his role, but he knows his young QB is mature for his age with has some time to grow.
"Our quarterback played pretty well," Sardinea said after Thursday's scrimmage. "He made some good throws and he made some good reads."
Sardinea said the same things about Martinez after the first scrimmage against state-ranked Dallas Carter. One big difference Thursday night? Martinez led a scoring drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Andre Ibanez with a sophomore-to-sophomore connection.
If you're keeping score from the shortened live scrimmage, the Tigers won 2-1, scoring on the Martinez TD pass, and stealing the crowd's breath with a 65-yard touchdown run by Darelle Smith.
Sardinea liked what he saw from his offensive line and from his defense, which both improved from week-to-week in the two scrimmages. But both have a ways to go.
"Our defense is still kind of feeling its way," Sardinea, who believes both will improve this season.
The Tigers open the real season Friday night at home against Frisco Liberty, the only team his kids beat last season. He also knows it's a brand new day, and that his kids ended the summer drills with some momentum.
"The kids were better this week," Sardinea said. "And I saw a lot of positive results from the JV team. It was a good scrimmage for this time of year. We're seeing fewer mistakes than from what we saw at this time last year.
"We're ahead but we've still got a lot of work to do," he said.
