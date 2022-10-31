It has been a rebuilding season for Corsicana's Tigers and they have a chance to add one more strong brick to the foundation of what they hope will mark a solid beginning and rebirth for the program.
That brick is waiting for them at Joshua, where they play their final regular season game Thursday night against the Owls, who are also 0-7 in the district race, in a showdown between two teams still trying to prove something -- a pair of hard luck teams who have both played better than their records.
The Tigers won their season opener and were in three of their first five games, either tied or with the lead late in the fourth quarter against North Garland, Burleson and Seguin. All three ended in bitter losses, and a victory over Joshua Thursday won't reverse that -- but it would sure help the morale and spirit of a Tiger team that deserved better.
The Tigers have shown flashes of talent -- and even exceptional talent -- i.e. quarterback Adrian Baston, two-way starter Dontay Thomas, speed-back Jayden "Jet: Jones, receiver Braylyn Brandon, kicker Joe Morales, Ben Brooks, DB Ke' Aunte Thomas, DB LJ Williams, DL Vonte Kelley, LB Jace Richardson, OL Carl Harris, OL Juan Castro, and others -- for a team that played hard for first-year coach Aric Sardinea.
The 2022 season was the first step for a new coach (and a brand new coaching staff) and everyone in the program knows how good it would feel and what it would mean for next year if the Tigers (1-8 and 0-7 in the district race) can beat Joshua (1-8, 0-7) Thursday.
There are no trophies or award tied to this game, but so much more for two struggling programs looking for a strong ending and a bright future.
