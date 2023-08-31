The Tiger bus may get a little crowded when the team climbs aboard for a road trip to play North Garland Thursday.
After all, they're taking some momentum, confidence and an unbeaten record with them.
And there's plenty of room on the bus for feeling at home this year after last year's mad dash to start the season.
"Yeah, we feel good," said Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea, whose young team played well in its opening night 31-10 victory over Frisco Liberty. "There's a big difference from where we are now compared to where we were at this point last year. It's a lot different. It's a short week but practice was so much different than last year.
"'When we started the week we could see the difference the first day. Even with young kids we could see the difference," he said. "The kids understand our system and what we're trying to do so much better. Even in a short week we didn't feel like we had to rush everything."
Sardinea, who wasn't hired until April, last spring, didn't have time to get to know his new team (and visa-versa) and only one assistant coach returned from the previous season when he took over last year. This year he had to hire four coaches but it was a night-and-day difference.
"I had to hire four coaches and three of them have had six-seven years of experience," Sardinea said. "I have some guys who are awesome!"
It showed last Friday. The Tigers rushed for more than 300 yards and had a defense that created four turnovers in a game that was more lopsided than the 31-10 score suggested.
The Tigers had 14 sophomores and two freshmen on the field last week, and several had breakout games as well as senior running back Darelle Smith, a newcomer who rushed for 154 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns and also caught a 15-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Chris Martinez, who managed the game well for his first varsity start
The defense was loaded with young players, including sophomore linebacker Adrian Bivins, who was one of the Tigers Defensive Players of the Game along with Jamarian Lewis, a junior who led the secondary. Sophomore Andre Ibanez, who kicked a 33-yard field goal with plenty on it, was the Tiger Special Teams Player of the Week.
Sophomore Jonthan Mathis ran for 106 yards and sophomore Damone Brown had a big interception. Mark Brown, who started as a freshman last year, was a force all night on defense.
Sardinea knows all about North Garland. His first job as an assistant coach was at nearby Rowlett and he coached in the area for 10 years and knows the teams well.
The Tigers lost their home opener last year 49-42 to North Garland, a huge Class 6A school that has almost 1,000 more students (2,753-1,785) than Corsicana. The two teams swapped touchdowns all night and North Garland won the game with a 16-play, 98-yard drive, scoring with less than a minute left to take a 49-35 lead. Jet Jones scored in the final seconds on a 67-yard hook-and-ladder play to make it a 49-42 final.
Quarterback Godspower Nwawvihe scored three second-half touchdowns for the Raiders. He's no longer at North Garland, but there's tons of talent everywhere.
"They don't have him (Nwawvihe) anymore," Sardinea said." But they're a big physical team and they like to go to their running backs and wide receivers. They always have speed and talent at those positions They've got real good running backs this year."
The Raiders showed off their running game last week in a 28-25 loss to North Mesquite. Trent Hill ran for 256 yards on 26 carries. Hill and the Raiders present a huge test for the Tigers, but beating a huge 6A team on the road would do wonders for a young team trying to turn a program around.
If the Tigers pull off the upset, you can bet there will be plenty of room for a 2-0 record to fit in the bus on the way home.
