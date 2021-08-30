Momentum: Check
Energy: Check
Big home crowd: Check
Big play defense: Check, check, check
Corsicana's Tigers bring all that and more to Community National Bank & Trust Stadium for their home opener Friday night against Frisco Lebanon Trail, a team that defeated the Tigers a year ago.
"It's going to be a big test," said Tiger coach Hal Wasson, who watched his kids upset The Colony 14-7 in their opener on the road last week.
The Tigers didn't feel like it was an upset but every poll and prediction column in the state had the Cougars listed as a big favorite, and one poll had the Tigers as 35-point underdogs.
The Tigers not only won, but they stopped the Cougars with an inspirational goal-line stand in the final seconds of the game, slamming the door after The Colony reached the 5-yard-line with a first-and-goal with 1:21 left in the game.
The entire middle of Corsicana's defensive line, which was brilliant all night, brought down Cougar quarterback Dylan Corbin, who tried to score from the 2-yard-line on fourth-and-goal. He was stuffed short of the goal line.
Now the Tiger D faces an even better quarterback this week, and a different offense. Greg Hartley was a running back a year ago when the Blazers beat the Tigers 34-31 with big passing plays and a fumble recovery.
Hartley is running the show at Lebanon Trail this season -- and we do mean running. He led the Blazers to a 20-14 overtime victory against Richardson Berkner last week, rushing for all three TDs.
"He's their guy," Wasson said. "They feature the quarterback run. He's really a good football player, a special player. We're going to have our hands full. They're really good offensively. They spread the ball out and are 50/50 pass and run, and they've got a real good offensive line. It's going to be a different challenge this week."
Lebanon Trail's offensive line is led by left tackle Austin Kowecki, who has committed to Oklahoma State. You can bet Kowecki and the rest of the Blazer OL will spend a lot of time watching tape of Cam McFadden, who ruined The Colony's plans last week with a monster performance on the Tiger defensive line.
The entire Tiger defense soared at The Colony, where they crushed the Cougars in the first half allowing just 22 rushing yards and two completions to take a 7-0 halftime lead.
Safety Chris Degrate, who had an interception and a fumble recovery to go along with seven tackles, and linebacker Samaj Hervey, a sophomore who had eight tackles in a breakout game, were the Tigers top players on defense.
But you could have given a game ball to the entire unit. They will need the same kind of performance Friday at home.
"They've got a different style of offense," Wasson said. "They're coming in at 1-0 and we're coming in at 1-0. It's our home opener and we can't get distracted by the clutter (everything that surrounds the first home game)."
Wasson knows the most important thing for his team this week will be it's focus. He knows his kids have momentum from last week's big win, but he also they have to make big adjustments against a different kind of offense this week.
He also knows the Tigers had 18 penalties last week, including a half dozen false starts in the first half.
"We've got to clean up a lot of areas," he said. "We've really got to work on our mental preparation and get that under control. I want them to get to the edge, but not go over it."
It has been a while since the Tigers started at 2-0. You have to go back to 2015.They came close last year. Lebanon Trail took a 27-17 halftime lead, and then the Tigers shut out the Blazers' offense in the second half and stormed back to take a 31-27 lead on touchdown runs by Da Da Daniels, who had a 76-yarder, and Anthony Young, who gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead last week with a 1-yard TD run, and gave the Tigers a 31-27 lead last year at Toyota Stadium over the Blazers with a 5-yard run in the third quarter.
But the Tigers lost in Frisco last year when the Blazers returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Wasson, who praised his team's resilience and fight after last week's victory, would love to be 2-0. He knows his offense is young with a first-year quarterback in Adrian Baston, but believes in his kids. Baston didn't look like it was his debut, and handled the pressure well.
"I think he did a great job of managing the game," Wasson said. "I like the way he stayed in the moment. He's a very competitive kid. I love that about him. He had a great game, and I don't think it will be his last one."
Sophomore Dontay Thomas had a breakout game, rushing for 92 yards on eight carries (11.5 yards per carry). He lifted the Tigers in the second half, gaining for 76 yards, including 67 of the 85 yards on the Tigers' winning drive that was culminated with an 18-yard TD run by Thomas that gave the Tigers a 14-7 lead with 9:13 left in the game.
Wasson and every Tiger fan liked the running game against The Colony as five players rushed for 50 yards or more -- Thomas (92), KJ Armstrong (58), Baston (57) and Young (50).
But Wasson was ready to put that one in the books Monday and move on to Friday night against Lebanon Trail.
"This is a big game. You've got to live in the present, and not get caught up in the clutter," Wasson said. "That was a big win and it gives us something to build on. We've had great support from our support groups, the band, the Calicos, the cheerleaders and our fans. We had a big road crowd and that really helped us.
"I'm looking forward to watching the Tiger fan base get behind this team," he said. "We had nice crowd at the Colony and I'm looking forward to having a big crowd at home Friday."
