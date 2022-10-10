Corsicana's Tigers are coming off two bitter losses, losing to Seguin and Burleson in close, hard-fought games that were decided by late touchdown passes that erased Tiger leads.
But the Tigers have no time to worry about tough losses. They face their most difficult stretch of the season over the next two weeks when they travel to Mansfield Summit Friday and play Midlothian Heritage in two weeks at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where they lost a 35-28 heartbreaker to Burleson last Friday on Homecoming night.
In case anyone who follows the Tigers and their unexplainable district has forgotten, Summit was ranked No. 5 in the 5A DII preseason poll and Heritage was ranked No. 20. By the way, Ennis was No. 11 in the same poll as three Top 20 teams in the state landed in the same district.
The Tigers, who after spending years competing against schools from East Texas and the Dallas area, were pushed westward to join the top-heavy eight-team 5-5A DII district. They will feel the brunt of that move over the next two weeks.
Summit was everyone's preseason choice to win 5-5A DII because the Jaguars were coming down in classification and after going to the 5A DI state semifinals in back-to-back seasons, they were now a DII team.
The Tigers have to travel and when they arrive, they're going to find a pretty angry football team because the Jaguars aren't hammering opponents. They're 3-3 for the season and 2-1 in the district race after losing to Heritage 44-20 last week. Heritage, 3-0 in the district race, has moved up in the state poll with a 5-1 record and the only loss was a 49-42 opening night thriller to defending 4A DI state champ Stephenville, which is on a 16-game winning streak.
The Jags' two district wins are against Seguin (35-27) and Burleson (40-22), the two teams the Tigers just lost heartbreakers to recently. Summit is not only loaded with talent but a lot of that talent is young.
Quarterback Joseph Williams, a junior, has completed 36 of 86 passes for 471 yards and three touchdowns and has rushed for a team-leading 406 yards on just 59 carries (6.9 average per carry) and six touchdowns.
Tailback Amare Burgess has rushed for 334 yards and three TDs and big-play wide receivers Dorian Mcdade, who has five receptions for 138 yards (27.6) and four TDs, and Isaiah Allen, who has six catches for 110 yards (18.3 per catch) are all juniors.
The best player on the team? He's a sophomore. That's defensive lineman Legend Journey (he already has a name made for stardom). Journey was Texas Football magazine's slam-dunk choice as the District 5-5A DII preseason Defensive MVP, and why not? He had 31 tackles for losses and 11 sacks last season and has a long list of offers from Division I schools as a sophomore.
The Tigers have been playing very well of late, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say they have been over-achieving in their role as underdogs. Quarterback Adrian Baston and two-way starter Dontay Thomas, who is coming off a big game against Burleson on both sides of the ball, have emerged as talented leaders -- and both are juniors.
The Tiger defense has improved all year and played well enough to have won the last two games. Two big fourth quarter plays haunted the Tigers over their last two games, but it's safe to say if this team had stayed in the old 16-5A East Texas district they would be in the hunt for the playoffs today.
But the reality is they didn't stay. They moved west without a vote or a whisper of complaint and here they are -- facing Summit and Heritage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.