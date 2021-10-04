It's not playoff time yet.
It just feels like it.
That's what Corsicana's Tigers face this week when they travel to Greenville for what is now the biggest game of the season. It's not exactly playoff-football, but it's close.
The Tigers don't face a sudden death playoff scenario, but they need to win four of their final five district games to reach the playoffs.
Of course there are variables and tie-breakers and a long list of possibilities, but the best formula for the Tigers, who ripped off a 3-0 start before losing their first two district games, is to win their next four games and climb out of the 0-2 hole and end the playoff mystery.
They can't afford another loss right now. The problem is that Greenville is in the exact situation and needs to win as badly as the Tigers. The Lions are 1-4 and have the same 0-2 record in the District 8-5A DII race.
The Tigers know what's at stake, and they know Greenville is a lot more talented than the 1-4 or 0-2 records indicate. The Lions lost two district games to the top-ranked teams in the district -- falling 28-0 to Ennis, the No. 4 team 5A DII team in Texas, and Royse City, (5-0 and 2-0), picked by most as the No. 2 team in 8-5A DII.
There's more.
Greenville beat the Tigers a year ago in Corsicana, and it really wasn't close. Greenville ran away with the game 49-28 with big plays all night. The good news is that Miles Densen is gone.
Denson scored four touchdowns and amassed 225 yards on four plays, including three long runs and a brilliant 78-yard catch-and-run pass from Brandon Stephens to give Greenville a 7-0 lead. Stephens also is gone.
But Greenville still has lots of speed and the Lions will be at home and desperate to win. It's that kind of game, and even though it seems early, this looks and feels like a playoff game this week.
Everyone is the district had a be week so everyone is rested with two weeks to prepare for this Friday (boy, does this feel like a playoff atmosphere or what?)
The Tigers were so impressive in their first three games, but an injury to tailback Anthony Young, who missed the last six quarters, slowed down the offense and the Tiger defense had problems stopping opponents in the two losses.
"We've got to get off the field on third downs," Tiger coach Hal Wasson said.
That will be one of the biggest keys to winning Friday. The last two Tiger opponents -- Royse City and Forney -- did not have to punt.
Still, the Tiger defense has had plenty of big moments this season, and has plenty of time to turn things around. That group will face a Greenville offense that runs (1,203 yards rushing with a 6.2 yards per carry average) more than it passes (592 yards and four touchdowns in five games).
And just to make it interesting, the big back for the Lions goes by O.J.
Honest, that's what they call tailback Ottagus Johnson. The other running back's last name is Simpson.
Johnson has rushed for 532 yards on 82 carries (6.5 average) and five touchdowns and Micah Simpson has rushed for 227 yards on 26 carries (8.7) and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Joe Galay has run for only 39 yards all year (2.1 average) but he's accurate when he throws the ball, completing 36-of-67 passes (53 percent) for 532 yards and five touchdowns. Simpson is their leading receiver with seven receptions for 213 yards (a whopping 30.4 yards a catch average) with two touchdowns.
Of course, the Tigers are led by sophomore quarterback Adrian Baston, who was off to a terrific start before facing Forney's aggressive defense, which limited his time and space all night in Forney, where the Tigers fell 24-6 two weeks ago.
They have to bounce back this week and keep on bouncing if they hope to reach the playoffs. They have home games against Sulphur Springs and Crandall and play North Forney on the road in two weeks -- and have a good chance to win all three of those games before facing Ennis in the regular season.
There's a road to the playoffs and it begins Friday in Greenville, where it will sure feel like a playoff game ...
