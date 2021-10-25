Hall Wasson used the word "explosive."
And he said it twice.
Wasson was talking about Crandall's offense -- the final hurdle standing between his Tigers and a berth in the 5A playoffs.
The Tigers' remarkable and inspiring season has come down to this: If Wasson's kids beat Crandall Friday night at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, they're in the 5A playoffs. If Crandall wins, the Pirates grab the final playoff berth from the district.
Let's face, this is a playoff game on Friday. It's just as big, just as exciting and will be just as joyful or painful.
"This is what you play for," Wasson said, "to have a chance in the ninth and 10th weeks of the season. We're in Week 9 and playing to get in. That's a good thing.
"For this team to get to this point speaks volumes for these kids," he said. "They kept fighting and finding a way to win. Our kids and coaches have really worked hard to get to this point. They have been through a lot of adversity to get here."
If you haven't been following along or for those who gave up on the Tigers last month or last week, wake up and get on the band wagon. It has arrived with this improbable team in this impossible season. Enjoy it one way or another.
The journey has been a beautiful and tumultuous ride, rising above one obstacle after another, somehow winning through a ton of injuries with and a bigger ton of big plays and a bigger heart.
The Tigers came back from an 0-2 start in the district, which is full of talented teams from growing communities that simply out-man the Tigers. But no one pointed fingers or made excuses. They just came back and back and back and here they are, landing right in the middle of a playoff race.
They've arrived with a freshman quarterback who replaced a sophomore quarterback -- Adrian Baston, who had a terrific debut. But as electric and mature as Baston was, he was lost for the season with a collarbone injury on the third play of the third district game -- the one that started the three-game winning streak.
Ja'Marian Lewis was throwing passes to freshman one day, and five days later he was under the Friday Night Lights with a team on his shoulders. He has stood tall (very tall) during the streak.
The Tigers' leading running back, Anthony Young, who runs with power and passion, has been in and out of the lineup with injuries, and Dontay Thomas, a sophomore Swiss Army knife star who leads the secondary and plays quarterback and running back, has bounced back from an injury himself.
KJ Armstrong has been a clutch and tackle-breaking jolt to the Tiger backfield, where he gained every (25 yards) in overtime and scored in two plays to beat Sulphur Springs two weeks ago in a dramatic comeback, and then had a career-high 171 yard night last week to lead the Tigers past North Forney to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
Da Da Daniels, who was moved from tailback to receiver this season, has been incredible over the last two games, and the Cam McFadden-led offensive line has had some huge moments over the last three games.
Every time you look up there's a new force on the Jesus Mendoza-led defense that bends like a pretzel and then suddenly jumps up with a big play when the Tigers need it the most.
And then there's Jovany Torres, the Tigers' best defender on last year's playoff soccer team who showed up this fall and quickly became one of the biggest weapons on this team.
They're 6-2 and believe they will get their seventh win Friday.
It has been a fun ride for a team that has fought through it and formed one of those bonds they make movies about.
And now they face their biggest challenge. Crandall is loaded -- absolutely loaded on offense -- and Wasson knows the task at hand Friday when the Pirates, who have scored an amazing 388 points in eight games, including 242 in four district games, show up in Corsicana.
The numbers are boggling: 1,979 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns, 2,100 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in eight games.
Yes, coach Wasson, "explosive" is one way to put it.
"They are the most explosive team we have played at this point," Wasson said. "They have so many players. It's not just one of two guys you have to focus on, they have four or five standout players. We can't let them get into a rhythm. We have to disrupt their rhythm.
"One thing is certain," he said. "We have to be at our very best on Friday. We have to be the best version of ourselves.
"We've kind of been in the playoffs the last three weeks, and they just find ways to win the game. That's been our focus the last three weeks. I'm really proud of these kids. They keep fighting. Even when we make mistakes, they continue to fight. I'm so proud of them.''
