ENNIS -- Ouch!
These are the growing pains that hurt. Tiger Coach Aric Sardinea (and every football coach who goes through this) knows there will be nights like the last two Fridays -- two forgettable one-sided losses.
That's life when you're in the early stages of a youth movement that Sardinea hopes will turn the program around. The Tigers aren't just in a youth movement, they're in the infant stages of one.
They play at least 14 sophomores and a couple of freshmen every Friday. If they're not the youngest team in Texas, they're one of them. That's not an excuse, that's a plan.
For the second week in a row Corsicana's Tigers suffered a one-sided loss. Last week it was Whitehouse, this Friday it was Ennis, which hit the gas early and didn't let up until the final minute in a 56-8 win that helped ease the Lions' 0-3 start that ended Friday in the District 5-5A DII opener for both teams.
The Lions won their first game and look good enough to make another big run in the playoffs.
The Tigers look young -- young and hungry, and losses like the last two may fuel this team later when the young kids are juniors and seniors. That's the long-range plan.
Friday's loss wasn't as painful as it was frustrating. Darelle Smith, who was still beat up after the Whitehouse game, broke out of the gate and ripped off two big plays worth 57 yards to ignite the Tigers' first drive. But the drive ended inside the Ennis 1-yard line, inches from the end zone.
If that wasn't frustration, consider this: In the second quarter the Tigers put together a 19-play drive that controlled the clock for more than eight minutes, But they didn't score, despite Adrian Baston landing on his back in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard-line.
The officials ruled that Baston was stopped outside the end zone.
It was that kind of night.
Now it's up to Sardinea -- and the leaders of this team -- to turn that frustration into drive and determination, to use it as a learning tool every time the Tigers talk about focus and overcoming obstacles.
There are no moral victories. The Tigers lost. It's that simple. It's what you do after you lose.
But there were some bright spots. Smith, who has been remarkable, obviously was not 100 percent after the Whitehouse game, and after gaining 57 yards on his first two carries, sat out most of the game.
The return of Baston had some early impact. Baston played quarterback, receiver, ran the ball and caught the ball, and even played some defense. He's an exceptional athlete who believes his future is on the baseball diamond, where he will probably get three hits, steal a couple of bases and score at least twice when he meets Ennis on the that diamond next spring.
Baston's back. He's not here to save the Tigers, but he will definitely help. On his first play from scrimmage he darted behind the Ennis defense and scored easily on a 75-yard catch-and-run TD pass from sophomore quarterback Chris Martinez, who threw for more than 140 yards.
Martinez also threw a 35-yard TD pass to sophomore Mark Brown, who was a rare starter last season as a freshman. But that touchdown was wiped out by a holding penalty.
When the sun comes up Saturday, the Tigers, who won one game a year ago, will be 2-2 with a big week ahead of them. They play Arlington Seguin Friday in a Homecoming game that they have a chance to win.
They lost to Seguin on the road last year 15-10 when Seguin scored late in the game on a 45-yard TD pass that came on a fourth-and-12 play.
It was one of those could-a, would-a, should-a games that drive teams crazy. But here's the reality. These young Tigers are not last year's Tigers and if they win next week they'll be 3-2 with a bye week ahead of them before playing Burleson -- another competitive game.
