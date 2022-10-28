When it rains, it pours.
That's not much of a cliche, but everything looked and felt a little damp Friday night when Corsicana's Tigers continued to struggle against the elite teams in the District 5-5A DII race, falling to Everman 53-3 in their final home game of the season.
It was their third one-sided loss during a three-game stretch against the top teams -- Mansfield Summit, Midlothian Heritage and Everman -- in the district.
Everman stayed unbeaten in the district race and will play Heritage, which is also unbeaten in district, next week to decide the title. The Tigers will wrap up their season on Thursday in Joshua.
The Tigers played Everman tough early at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium, where the game was delayed because of lightning and was pretty much decided with a lightning quick two-touchdown barrage by the Bulldogs in the final minute of the first half.
Everman scored quickly on the fourth play from scrimmage when Errick Mills cashed in on a 52-yard TD run. The Tigers roared back with their best drive of the night -- a 17-play drive from their own 39 to the Everman 4-yard line.
But the Tigers stalled and lost yardage when Adrian Baston, who has had a solid season at quarterback, slipped for a 7-yard loss on third down. That bad-luck slip is the kind of play that has haunted the Tigers all season as they have struggled to get the big play to turn a drive around -- and possibly a season around.
Joe Morales, who has missed just one field goal all year, came through again, nailing a 35-yarder to close the gap to 7-3 with 2:07 left in the first quarter. The Tigers were still battling late in the first half and trailed 13-3 with less than a minute left.
Everman took control at that point and Bulldog quarterback Jarion Basped threw two touchdown passes in the final 49 seconds. Jonathen Wilson, who caught three TD passes Friday, scored on both just before halftime to help lift the Bulldogs to a 25-3 lead.
Everman's Kay'den Brooks scored on the Bulldogs' second play of the third quarter on a 49-yard run to spark a 21-point avalanche that gave Everman a 46-3 lead after three quarters, and the Bulldogs scored late in the fourth on an interception to complete the 53-3 win.
Everman, which lost to 4A DI state champ Stephenville 62-61 on Sept. 2, hasn't lost since and can clinch the District 5-5A DII title with a victory over Heritage at home next Friday. Corsicana (1-8 overall) travels to Joshua, where both teams are 0-7 in the district race and rebuilding in football.
