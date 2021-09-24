FORNEY -- It was ugly.
It was an ugly night, an ugly memory and an ugly stopping point for Corsicana's Tigers who had to pull off the side of what had been a mighty pretty road and swallow a 24-6 loss to Forney's Jackrabbits Friday night at City Bank Stadium.
Yes, the road through the 2021 season had been sparkling, even shiny so far --- and even a tough loss last week to Royse City couldn't dim the hopes and desires of this Tiger team, this group of younger and hungrier Tigers who surprised a ton of folks and even more of their critics when they jumped out to a 3-0 start.
That fast and ambitious beginning is gone, but the Tigers get to keep the three victories. They earned them, just like they earned Friday's one-sided and somewhat surprising loss to the Rabbits, who seemed to just pull this big win right out of a hat.
The Tigers' ride through the first three wins was full of so much promise and talent that it even surprised some of the people closest to the team because it put a smile on the face of a program that needed one after last year's injury-filled season when nothing could go right.
Nope, the Tigers weren't blind-sided. Coach Hal Wasson gave plenty of warning what life was going to be like when his team entered the district race, saying over and over that "You have to bring your A game every Friday."
That was not the Tigers' A game.
Wasson knows it, and he also knows his kids aren't as good as they felt during the 3-0 stretch, and they're not as bad as Friday's ugly loss -- and he has pointed that equation out on occasion during the first month of the season.
The Tigers are now at the halfway mark of their journey -- five games in with five games left to play -- and Wasson is more concerned with what lies ahead than what his team left in Forney.
He knows that somewhere between the best moment of that 3-0 start and the worst moment of Friday's loss is where these Tigers have to live -- and where they have to grow over the next five weeks.
Wasson talks a lot about "responding" and he believes his kids can and will respond because he knows them better than anyone. He also knows -- and he said this during the week -- that Forney had the best defensive front his team has seen this year. He knew better than anyone exactly what his kids would face in Forney.
They made too many mistakes against a tough and physical defense and came up short in stopping a Forney offense that has made a giant leap (so far) in 2021.
This game simply got away from the Tigers and they couldn't get it back. For the second week in a row Corsicana's opponent didn't punt --'nuff said.
The Tigers who made all the right moves, including big defensive stops earlier, came up short and the Rabbits took advantage, putting together long drives that didn't really have a parade of highlight film plays.
Forney drove to the Tiger 14, the Tiger 15, and the Tiger 21 before reaching the end zone -- and even after they scored on a 5-yard TD pass in the second quarter -- they drove to the Tiger 16 and failed to score again.
There was a lot of resistance and no-quit in the Tigers' first-half defense that clearly played the old cliche song about bending and not breaking. That's why they trailed just 10-0 at halftime with a good chance of winning the game -- thanks to a pair of missed field goals (32 and 33 yards) from the same kicker who nailed a 39-yarder and made it look easy.
But don't feel sorry the Rabbits, whose first touchdown came on a short 39-yard drive that came after an interception. Well, not just an interception, but a wild and wacky someone-call-Ripley's interception that occurred when the ball bounced off a Tiger's helmet, sailing straight up and into the night like an oil well that just hit pay-dirt.
Even Wasson's A game couldn't have prepared for that.
But the problem was that the Tiger A game didn't show up in the second half, and the comeback never came. Forney gets credit for that -- all the credit.
The Rabbits are hot right now. They're 3-2 (just like the Tigers) but they're 2-0 in the District 8-5A DII race with their eyes focused on the playoffs while the Tigers are 0-2 in the only race that counts with their eyes focused on finding their A game again.
Forney quarterback Jacob White was the star of the game, sharing the honor with a long list of defenders who made life miserable for Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston.
White was better than advertised, an accurate and mature leader who started a year ago when Forney couldn't beat anyone. He's a new young man in 2021, not only throwing the ball better but sending a lot of confidence with every pass.
White finished the night completing 15-of-24 passes for 199 yards and three touchdown tosses, including two beauties in the third quarter -- a 50-yarder and a 10-yarder that put the Tigers away, 24-0.
Baston, a sophomore with a brilliant future, connected 13 times on 21 attempts and was hammered all night by Forney's aggressive and physical defense. He threw for 86 yards and ran for 43, seemingly paying the price for every yard he earned. In fact one hit was so severe a Forney defender was ejected.
It was Baston's most difficult evening of the season, and included two interceptions that both landed in the hands of Rabbits after they were deflected.
The Tigers who play for a program known for legendary running backs, rushed for a total of just 102 yards and scored on Dontay Thomas' one-yard run after Jacobe Jackson recovered a fumble and dove forward to the edge of the goal line. But that came with 6:26 left in the game -- bringing up everyone's favorite cliche from stock brokers who have gone broke to women left at the altar -- the one about having too little too late.
Wasson doesn't care about cliches or excuses. He knows he has a program full of constant growing pains, and he relishes the challenge. He believes in his kids, and he knows football.
He knows better than anyone that this Tiger team lives somewhere between the awful, ugly feeling his kids had on the bus ride home Friday, and the euphoria the same kids felt when their emotional and physical goal line stand on the opening night of the season beat The Colony 14-7.
He believes he will find them.
They're halfway there -- five in with five left ...
