Finally, a poll you can believe.
Honest. When you see that North Forney's Falcons are listed at No. 4 in the Class 5A DII state poll, believe it. They're that good.
Everything has gone right for a Falcons team loaded with returning starters and enough Division I talent to grab your attention, and if there was any doubt the Falcons removed it Friday night with an impressive 42-0 victory over Corsicana's Tigers.
It would have been a lot more fun to see the Tigers face North Forney at full strength, but everyone who follows these Tigers knows that they haven't been at full strength or full speed all year.
Not much has made sense this year. Just look at the bizarre start of Friday's game, which was delayed an hour and 12 minutes because there were no officials. The teams finally ran down three officials and used a sub-varsity coach from each team as sideline judges.
But it's 2020 and nothing feels right -- and it sure didn't feel right to lose to North Forney after the Tigers had beaten the Falcons in two close games over the past two years since sharing the same district.
In fact, Corsicana scored late last year in Forney to knock the Falcons' playoff hopes off the track, and they won the game with an all-sophomore backfield -- a fast and talented threesome that left 2019 with all the promise in the world. They were going to come back in 2020 and soar, especially after the threesome put up more than 3,400 yards in less than 10 games. including a 195-yard night by tailback Anthony Young in the bi-district playoff loss.
But the threesome of Solomon James, Da Da Daniels and Young never made it to the field together this year. The Tigers weren't hit by injuries, they were wiped out by them. You don't need a program to tell who's in the Tiger backfield. You need a fortune teller and an accountant (just to do the math).
No one has made excuses or pointed fingers, and coach Hal Wasson keeps preaching positive messages and encouraging to keep fighting and to get better.
And they are better.
Just look at the emergence of sophomore Jayvon Thomas, who has played tailback, defensive back and quarterback in his first season on the varsity. He has been remarkable, but you had to look fast to see him Friday night. He started at QB and carried the ball four times (for 34 yards) and left the game with an injury -- a symbolic picture of the Tigers' season.
Bishop Harris, who was a dynamo when he arrived from Mildred, gaining more than 400 yards in his first two games with the Tigers, carried it 6 times for team-leading 46 yards while wearing a huge wrapping around his hand -- a wrap that's been there for three weeks and slowed him more than any linebacker he has faced this season.
And Young? He hasn't played much at all this year, but he got into Friday's game. He ran for a five-yard gain and limped off injured. James has missed most of the season including all of Friday's game after returning briefly last week..
Three Tiger quarterbacks combined to go 0-for-2 for zero passing yards Friday. And the fact the offense is one dimensional allows opponents to stack their defense against the run.
It's just one of those years.
Thanks to an adjustment by the District 14-5A leaders, the Tigers, whose season would have ended Friday, will play two more games. And they can win both and end on a high note in a season that has been as frustrating as any.
They looked awesome in the first quarter Friday night, going head-to-head with No. 4 in the state in a scoreless quarter. The Tigers held the Falcons on downs, blocked a punt and created two chances to score early. Not to mention two sacks, and an interception by Chris Degrate.
But those upset hopes vanished quickly when the Falcons put up 28 points in less than seven minutes in a second quarter that was highlighted by two blocked punts and the first of two fumble recoveries that went for touchdowns by the same guy -- Antorius Hambric, who returned a fumble 35 yards with 7:18 left in the half to get the Falcons on the board, and who pulled off the same pick-up and run TD return for 32 yards to end the scoring late in the third quarter.
Landon Heath, North Forney's backup quarterback who finished the game going 7-for-7 for 160 yards and three touchdowns, tossed two of those in the second quarter, connecting with Collyn Shipley for a 25-yarder, and tossing a three-yard TD pass to Tyler Tucker with 22 seconds left in the half to make it a 28-0 lead. Heath opened the third quarter, hitting Kristian Aricheta with a 72-yard TD pass on the Falcons' first play from scrimmage.
Jermaine Oakley, who led the Falcons ground game, running for 54 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 22-yard run with 2:51 left in the half to make it a 21-0 cushion. If you follow the Falcons, you know that Ty Collins, who has rushed for more than 800 yards, leads the team in rushing. But Collins, a Nevada-commit, had only one carry and sat down for the night.
The Falcons (7-0) also got their starting quarterback Jacob Acuna, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 49 yards, out of the game early.
After all, North Forney plays Ennis, the No. 1 5A DII team in the state, next week for the district title and the top seed from the district in the playoffs. Ironically, the Falcons, who had scored 174 points in three district games before Friday, didn't score a point until their top two offensive players had left the game.
It has just been one of those years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.