Once again Corsicana's Tigers played with heart, played with grit and overachieved in a one-sided loss.
That's not news.
What it is news may be the only true barometer to measure these Tigers, these 2022 late to the party Tigers -- a group that didn't meet its new coach until April, and even then Aric Sardinea didn't have much time to say hello because he was scrambling and making calls to everyone he knew trying to build a coaching staff with no time outs and the clock running.
Two-minute warning?
That's kids' stuff compared what Sardinea faced when he arrived in Corsicana.
And he hasn't slowed down.
Hasn't had a chance. His first game was in August -- and he won it.
Still, you had to feel like this was the perfect storm for the new coach and his kids, who like him and respect him a lot because he's honest and he cares. He's a hands-on guy who really wants to make every player in the Tiger huddle a better player and a better person.
Oh, and he wants to win. He wants it more than those coaches with state titles and new talent every year. But if you're following the Tigers you have probably figured out that they're outmanned just about every Friday night.
These are not excuses, just the facts -- plain and simple. No one who follows high school football thought the Tigers would beat Midlothian Heritage when the state-ranked Jaguars (7-1 and 5-0 in the district race) showed up at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium Friday night -- and they were right.
The Jags won 56-24.
They won their seventh in a row and the Tigers lost their seventh straight. Heritage looks like the favorite to win the district title with two games left in a district that started the season with three state-ranked teams -- No. 5 Mansfield Summit, No. 11 Ennis and No. 20 Heritage.
Heritage has already beaten Summit and Ennis and the Jaguars are tied with Everman's surprising Bulldogs, who were picked fifth in the eight-team district and are unbeaten at 6-0 in the district with two games left.
Guess what? Everman is the team the Tigers play next week on the road. Perfect storm, indeed.
Sardinea knows better than anyone that this season isn't about winning a district title or going to the playoffs. This is all about building a foundation -- a brick by brick journey. Heck, legendary coach Hal Wasson was here three years and didn't win a playoff game.
Sardinea is looking for players and progress, and he has seen both. His kids had fourth-quarter leads against Seguin and Burleson in two bitter losses and they were tied with North Garland until late in the fourth.
Tiger quarterback Adrian Baston is arguably the best football player in the Golden Circle and only needs a better supporting cast to soar next season, and Dontay Thomas is one of the most talented and versatile players you could want on any team.
Both Baston and Thomas are juniors and they will be the big leaders next season. Sardinea is already starting to add some sophomores to his varsity lineup, and he has played a freshman this season. He knows his young kids on the freshmen team know how to play and know how to win. They're coming ...
And he knows to move forward he has to take the best of what happened Friday night. The Tigers had to play catch-up all night after falling behind 7-0 in the opening seconds, 21-3 in the first quarter and 28-10 at halftime.
Heritage quarterback Kaden Brown might be the best QB the Tigers will see all season. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 275 yards and three TDs, and ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 6:21 left in the game (guess they were trying to beat the spread).
The score wasn't pretty but two bookend touchdowns came on wild plays for Heritage, which scored on the opening kickoff when Stetson Sarratt went 93 yards for a 7-0 lead 13 seconds into the game, and scored on a blocked punt when John Olusanya recovered the ball in the end zone with 2:26 left in the game.
The Tigers trailed 21-3 after the first quarter and 28-10 at halftime, but never quit or got down, and closed the gap to 28-17 in the third when Baston connected with Braylyn Brandon for a 37-yard TD. Brandon had eight receptions for 75 yards.
Baston completed 18-of-23 passes -- including eight in a row in the second half -- for 121 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to Thomas to cut the score to 28-10 before halftime and had his 37-yarder to Brandon in the third quarter. Baston also ran for 115 yards on 11 carries and scored on a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter, finishing the night with a combined 236 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
Thomas ran for 70 yards on five carries and caught four passes for 20 yards and a TD while playing most of the game in the secondary as well.
Sure, there are growing pains for these Tigers, but the truth is they are growing ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.